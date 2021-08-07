Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Music

Admitting that she 'got the story wrong all these years,' the 'Domino' singer apologizes to the 'Anaconda' hitmaker and promises that she will never say Nicki 'asked to be on the song ever again.'

AceShowbiz - Jessie J is taking the little drama involving Nicki Minaj in stride. Finding humor in people's reactions to the raptress' rebuttal about her involvement in their collaboration "Bang Bang", the British singer has admitted to laughing at memes that surfaced on the Internet in the wake of Nicki's statement.

The "Laserlight" songstress took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 6 to share her reaction to the Internet memes. "I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj. So here I am being myself," she began her lengthy statement in a caption of a post featuring some of the memes.

"This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the piss out of myself which is basically an hour of my set," she noted of the clip on the first slide. "It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began? Or maybe it was when you used me as a stair rail at the AMAs. That was also funny af."

Not taking it seriously, the 33-year-old declared, "If we can't laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What's the point. It really isn't that deep."

On a more serious note, Jessie addressed Nicki's claim that she never begged to be on "Bang Bang". "From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f**king blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today," she sang praise for her collaborators, including Ariana Grande. "Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild."

" 'I felt like I had won a competition' did back then and still do now," she went on gushing about the song. "I'm the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys."

Jessie then apologized for telling the "wrong" account about how Nicki eventually did the song. "I'm sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive a**)," she defended herself. "Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude Told me huh."

Trying to diffuse the situation, the former "The Voice UK" coach jokingly suggested to Nicki, "What a way for us to celebrate the 7 year anniversary of the song. Should we all go for dinner? No… Probably not right.. Too soon? Bang bang part two?… No…. Ok got it. Do it like a dude remix? Ok. I'll stop."

"Look, the song did it's damn thing," she added, before promising not repeat the same mistake. "I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again. Although all this drama means memes and man have the memes of me have kept me entertained all day. … Always love and light from me babes."

Jessie previously recalled in an interview with Glamour magazine, "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it."

However, Nicki denied that it was her who first pitched the idea of her hopping on the track. "Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it," so she wrote on Twitter. "The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? [weary face emoji] chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [tears of joy emoji]."