Cardi B Wants to Make Sure She's 'Mentally Stable' When Releasing New Album
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is in no rush to release her second album as she wants to be 'mentally stable' and be able to enjoy her baby after giving birth to her second child.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B won't be rushing to put out her new album until after her baby is born.

The "WAP" star is expecting her second child with her husband Offset and, while she counts down to the tot's arrival, her fans are desperately awaiting the release of her next album.

But three years since she dropped her debut "Invasion of Privacy", Cardi told Cosmopolitan magazine that she wants to enjoy her new baby and not worry about releasing an album at the same time.

"I definitely want to put my album out," she said. "After I drop my album, I automatically want to go on tour. I also want to be in the best shape that I can be and want to be mentally stable when I drop my album. I'm gonna have a baby and everything... it's not that I don't wanna rush, I just wanna be correct."

"I don't wanna miss my baby's first couple of months and be really stressed out. I don't wanna stress myself out my first couple of months of having a baby because postpartum (depression) hit me really hard the last time, but I think I'm gonna be okay."

She previously recalled she couldn't really enjoy the bliss of her first pregnancy because of haters.

"People put me through a lot of s**t during Kulture's pregnancy, a lot of lies were made about me... a lot of narratives. I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring and I didn't have any family," she said.

"This pregnancy, I didn't want to remember any bad things, so I just took a break, got close to my family, had fun and enjoyed myself," she continued. "There is something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter and I'm happy about that."

