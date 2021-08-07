 
 

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Bambi Crossover Pitch Turned Down by Disney

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Bambi Crossover Pitch Turned Down by Disney
20th Century Fox/Disney
Movie

The Merc with a Mouth depicter wanted to see his superhero character meet 'the most loathed Disney character' but the Mouse House disapproved of his idea.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds claims Disney turned down his idea for a Deadpool/Bambi crossover.

The actor pitched a dark short film to the studio, which would see his wise-cracking antihero alter ego interrogate the hunter who killed the deer's mother in the animated classic, only to reveal he wasn't looking to exact revenge but that he was a big fan of the man.

However, the concept was shot down, with the star telling IGN, "I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi's mom. But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan."

  See also...

"He's not interrogating - he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney... and of course, Disney was like, 'Well, I don't think that's ever going to happen.' "

Following the failed pitch, Ryan came up with the idea of making a film with Thor character Korg - who is played by Taika Waititi - in what became Deadpool's entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a promotional clip for his other new movie, "Free Guy".

He added, "Then we came back to them - we wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece... and we sent it to them, and they said, 'Yes!' So, my next call was to Taika (Waititi) and Taika was in. He's also in Free Guy so it wasn't that hard... Taika's an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character."

"Deadpool 3" is currently in the works, with "Bob's Burgers" writers the Molyneux sisters - Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux - penning a script for the latest R-rated adventure.

You can share this post!

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Accident That Killed 'Gone Girl' Star Lisa Banes
Related Posts
'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Blames 'Deadpool' Leaks for Third Movie's Delay in 'Unsolved Mysteries' Spoof

Ryan Reynolds Blames 'Deadpool' Leaks for Third Movie's Delay in 'Unsolved Mysteries' Spoof

Deadpool Creator Hints TV Animated Series May Still Come

Deadpool Creator Hints TV Animated Series May Still Come

Hugh Jackman Still Against Ryan Reynolds' Request for Wolverine x Deadpool Crossover

Hugh Jackman Still Against Ryan Reynolds' Request for Wolverine x Deadpool Crossover

Most Read
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Reveal Christian Bale's Transformation Into Gorr the God Butcher
Movie

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Reveal Christian Bale's Transformation Into Gorr the God Butcher

Coen Brothers Part Ways After Ethan Coen Quits Making Movies

Coen Brothers Part Ways After Ethan Coen Quits Making Movies

Daniel Radcliffe Refuses to Return as Harry Potter If Movie Gets Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe Refuses to Return as Harry Potter If Movie Gets Reboot

Brendan Fraser Added to Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Brendan Fraser Added to Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Rebel Wilson Channels Britney for New Movie, Nicholas Hoult Plays Dracula's Servant in Monster Film

Rebel Wilson Channels Britney for New Movie, Nicholas Hoult Plays Dracula's Servant in Monster Film

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

Jameela Jamil Slams Addison Rae's 'He's All That' Movie: It Looks 'F**king Terrible'

Jameela Jamil Slams Addison Rae's 'He's All That' Movie: It Looks 'F**king Terrible'

Idris Elba and Regina King's Movie 'The Harder They Fall' to Kick Off BFI London Film Festival

Idris Elba and Regina King's Movie 'The Harder They Fall' to Kick Off BFI London Film Festival

Gotham Awards Announces 'New Model of Honoring Performances' With Gender-Neutral Categories

Gotham Awards Announces 'New Model of Honoring Performances' With Gender-Neutral Categories

Dave Bautista Teases 'Much More Colorful' Characters in 'Knives Out 2'

Dave Bautista Teases 'Much More Colorful' Characters in 'Knives Out 2'

'South Park' New Movie in the Works as Part Billion-Dollar Deal With ViacomCBS

'South Park' New Movie in the Works as Part Billion-Dollar Deal With ViacomCBS

Alan Cumming Turned Down 'Harry Potters' Role, Told Producers to 'F**k Off'

Alan Cumming Turned Down 'Harry Potters' Role, Told Producers to 'F**k Off'

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Bambi Crossover Pitch Turned Down by Disney

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Bambi Crossover Pitch Turned Down by Disney