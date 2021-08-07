Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Bambi Crossover Pitch Turned Down by Disney

20th Century Fox/Disney Movie

The Merc with a Mouth depicter wanted to see his superhero character meet 'the most loathed Disney character' but the Mouse House disapproved of his idea.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds claims Disney turned down his idea for a Deadpool/Bambi crossover.

The actor pitched a dark short film to the studio, which would see his wise-cracking antihero alter ego interrogate the hunter who killed the deer's mother in the animated classic, only to reveal he wasn't looking to exact revenge but that he was a big fan of the man.

However, the concept was shot down, with the star telling IGN, "I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi's mom. But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan."

"He's not interrogating - he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney... and of course, Disney was like, 'Well, I don't think that's ever going to happen.' "

Following the failed pitch, Ryan came up with the idea of making a film with Thor character Korg - who is played by Taika Waititi - in what became Deadpool's entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a promotional clip for his other new movie, "Free Guy".

He added, "Then we came back to them - we wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece... and we sent it to them, and they said, 'Yes!' So, my next call was to Taika (Waititi) and Taika was in. He's also in Free Guy so it wasn't that hard... Taika's an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character."

"Deadpool 3" is currently in the works, with "Bob's Burgers" writers the Molyneux sisters - Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux - penning a script for the latest R-rated adventure.