 
 

Jesy Nelson Wipes Her Instagram Clean Ahead of Solo Debut

The former member of the Little Mix has deleted all posts on her social media clean as she is gearing up for the launch of her first-ever single as a solo artist.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has wiped her Instagram account ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of her debut solo single.

The former Little Mix star - who quit the chart-topping girl group in December (20) to focus on her mental health - is said to be preparing to drop her new track and a music video shortly.

And it looks like fans won't have much longer to wait after she removed all her posts on the social media app, unfollowed everyone and changed her profile picture to a hot pink colour.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Jesy spent several months at the beginning of the year working on the music and it has all come together quite quickly."

"Her new record label Polydor are keen to strike while the iron is hot, so they are throwing everything at her project and want the first single out in a matter of weeks."

"It is more upbeat than some might be expecting and there will be plenty of choreography in the video."

Meanwhile, it's said the singer is finding it "so refreshing" working as a solo star.

The source added, "The difference this time is that she is not comparing herself to her bandmates. It's been so refreshing for her."

"Jesy has been working hard and is feeling really positive about this new chapter of her career."

Details of her upcoming solo project are still scarce.

