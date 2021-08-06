The Beatles' Rare Handwritten Setlists Set for Auction

Instagram/Apple Corps Ltd. Celebrity

The song lists from the concerts during the early career of Paul McCartney and his bandmates are scheduled to go under the hammer in an upcoming auction.

AceShowbiz - Two rare handwritten setlists by The Beatles are expected to fetch between $150,000 (£107,690) and $250,000 (£179,484) at auction.

The memorabilia is set to go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house on 28 October (21).

The first songs list is from 1960 and was written by Sir Paul McCartney for their gig at Liscard's Grosvenor Ballroom in Wallasey, Merseyside, England.

The iconic Liverpool group was named The Silver Beetles at the time and Paul was the drummer.

The second is from their 1963 concert at the Majestic Ballroom in Luton, England, which took place the year after drummer Ringo Starr joined the classic line-up, alongside the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

Bonhams' Senior Specialist of Music for their Popular Culture department, Howard Kramer, told Rolling Stone of the former setlist, "At this point, The Beatles were about to become a band in the truest sense."

"Pete Best had yet to join the band and the first Hamburg engagement was about two months out. Pretty soon, there was no looking back."

Only eight The Beatles setlists are said to still be in existence.

Howard added, "There's very few tangible, physical items directly used by the band that become available to the public."

"The Beatles are still the most collectable music group, and these two documents reveal their inner workings."