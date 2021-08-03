Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Instagram Celebrity

To promote her upcoming birthday makeup collection, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum poses in nothing but a tiny thong while covered in metallic body paint.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has given her fans an early treat for her upcoming birthday. To celebrate her turning 24 years old on August 10, the makeup mogul is going to launch a limited edition Kylie Cosmetics collection, which she has now promoted with a steamy snaps of hers.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star posted a topless picture featuring her dripped in gold. The 23-year-old wore nothing but a tiny gold thong and matching hoop earrings while her body was covered in metallic body paint.

Her hair was styled in a full blowout while she sported a full makeup, including smoky eye look and maroon lipstick. Ditching a top, she cupped her breasts with her two hands to keep it PG-13.

In the caption, Kylie announced her birthday makeup collection. "ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection!" so she wrote. "24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th i can't wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!!! STAY TUNED."

Kylie, who became one of the youngest Richest Self-Man Women in 2020 according to Forbes, recently relaunched her brand. Reformulating all her products to be "clean and vegan," she has removed previous limited edition collections from the shelves. Her rebrand so far is much smaller, with only lip kits, lip glosses, blushers, eyeliners and brow products available.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has also paved the way for her daughter Stormi Webster to be the next beauty entrepreneur. In the second video of her three-part "Inside Kylie Cosmestics" YouTube docuseries, she revealed that the 3-year-old girl has her own office space at her company's headquarters, "where she gets all her business done."

"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally … pedal to the metal," so the mother of one teased.

While Kylie didn't detail her daughter's project in the video, she previously announced that she's preparing to launch Kylie Baby line, of which her daughter will serve as the face.