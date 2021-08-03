 
 

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

To promote her upcoming birthday makeup collection, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum poses in nothing but a tiny thong while covered in metallic body paint.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has given her fans an early treat for her upcoming birthday. To celebrate her turning 24 years old on August 10, the makeup mogul is going to launch a limited edition Kylie Cosmetics collection, which she has now promoted with a steamy snaps of hers.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star posted a topless picture featuring her dripped in gold. The 23-year-old wore nothing but a tiny gold thong and matching hoop earrings while her body was covered in metallic body paint.

Her hair was styled in a full blowout while she sported a full makeup, including smoky eye look and maroon lipstick. Ditching a top, she cupped her breasts with her two hands to keep it PG-13.

In the caption, Kylie announced her birthday makeup collection. "ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection!" so she wrote. "24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th i can't wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!!! STAY TUNED."

  See also...

Kylie, who became one of the youngest Richest Self-Man Women in 2020 according to Forbes, recently relaunched her brand. Reformulating all her products to be "clean and vegan," she has removed previous limited edition collections from the shelves. Her rebrand so far is much smaller, with only lip kits, lip glosses, blushers, eyeliners and brow products available.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has also paved the way for her daughter Stormi Webster to be the next beauty entrepreneur. In the second video of her three-part "Inside Kylie Cosmestics" YouTube docuseries, she revealed that the 3-year-old girl has her own office space at her company's headquarters, "where she gets all her business done."

"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally … pedal to the metal," so the mother of one teased.

While Kylie didn't detail her daughter's project in the video, she previously announced that she's preparing to launch Kylie Baby line, of which her daughter will serve as the face.

You can share this post!

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Kanye West Offered 'Elite VIP' Account to Watch Free Porn While Finishing 'Donda' at Atlanta Stadium
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Kylie Jenner Blasted for Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Resurfaced Old Pics

Kylie Jenner Blasted for Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Resurfaced Old Pics

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Picture to Honor Travis Scott on Father's Day

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Picture to Honor Travis Scott on Father's Day

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive