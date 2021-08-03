Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Despite circulating rumors that the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor is going to appear in the Ezra Miller-starring movie, he is not contractually obligated to reprise the role of Superman in any DC movies.

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill's fans may have to squash their hope of seeing the actor putting on Superman's cape again in a foreseeable future. Contrary to swirling rumors that said the British hunk would appear in "The Flash" solo movie, it is now said that he currently has no deal to reprise the role anywhere in the DC Extended Universe.

On Monday, August 2, a Twitter user fuelled the speculation about Cavill possibly starring in the Ezra Miller-starring movie. "I'm going to feel like an a** if this doesn't pan out but two different people, both whom I trust, have sworn to me that Henry Cavill is in THE FLASH," so it reported.

Another user claimed to have worked on the flick with both Superman and Batman on the set. "That's awesome," the user said. "A few weeks ago I did some work on the new Flash movie with Superman and Batman on set at the same time. Boyhood dream come true." The user, however, didn't specify whether it was Cavill who was under the Superman suit.

Regardless, TheWrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez has ruled out Cavill's possible appearance in "The Flash" movie. Responding to the first person's tweet, he wrote, "He isn't going to be in The Flash and in fact doesn't currently have a deal to reprise Supes in any movie."

Cavill last appeared as Superman in 2017's "Justice League" and Zack Snyder's version which was released in May of this year. In September 2018, there was rumor that Cavill had stepped down as Superman after negotiations surrounding a cameo in 2019's "Shazam!" fell apart due to a scheduling conflict.

While there's currently no film with Cavill's Superman being greenlit, "The Witcher" star has expressed his interest to return as the Man of Steel onscreen. "I would absolutely love to play the character again," he said back in July 2020.

As for "The Flash", it has been confirmed to feature Batman with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reportedly reprising their own versions of the Gotham hero. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti and set for a November 4, 2022 release in the United States.