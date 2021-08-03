 
 

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Despite circulating rumors that the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor is going to appear in the Ezra Miller-starring movie, he is not contractually obligated to reprise the role of Superman in any DC movies.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill's fans may have to squash their hope of seeing the actor putting on Superman's cape again in a foreseeable future. Contrary to swirling rumors that said the British hunk would appear in "The Flash" solo movie, it is now said that he currently has no deal to reprise the role anywhere in the DC Extended Universe.

On Monday, August 2, a Twitter user fuelled the speculation about Cavill possibly starring in the Ezra Miller-starring movie. "I'm going to feel like an a** if this doesn't pan out but two different people, both whom I trust, have sworn to me that Henry Cavill is in THE FLASH," so it reported.

Another user claimed to have worked on the flick with both Superman and Batman on the set. "That's awesome," the user said. "A few weeks ago I did some work on the new Flash movie with Superman and Batman on set at the same time. Boyhood dream come true." The user, however, didn't specify whether it was Cavill who was under the Superman suit.

  See also...

Regardless, TheWrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez has ruled out Cavill's possible appearance in "The Flash" movie. Responding to the first person's tweet, he wrote, "He isn't going to be in The Flash and in fact doesn't currently have a deal to reprise Supes in any movie."

Cavill last appeared as Superman in 2017's "Justice League" and Zack Snyder's version which was released in May of this year. In September 2018, there was rumor that Cavill had stepped down as Superman after negotiations surrounding a cameo in 2019's "Shazam!" fell apart due to a scheduling conflict.

While there's currently no film with Cavill's Superman being greenlit, "The Witcher" star has expressed his interest to return as the Man of Steel onscreen. "I would absolutely love to play the character again," he said back in July 2020.

As for "The Flash", it has been confirmed to feature Batman with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reportedly reprising their own versions of the Gotham hero. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti and set for a November 4, 2022 release in the United States.

You can share this post!

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Leaves Disney Boss Bob Iger Mortified

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture
Related Posts
WB Issues Statement on 'The Flash' Set Accident

WB Issues Statement on 'The Flash' Set Accident

First Look at Michael Keaton on 'The Flash' Set Surfaces

First Look at Michael Keaton on 'The Flash' Set Surfaces

First Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume for 'The Flash' Movie Unleashed

First Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume for 'The Flash' Movie Unleashed

Official The Flash Movie Image Unveils First Glimpse of New Costume

Official The Flash Movie Image Unveils First Glimpse of New Costume

Most Read
Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie
Movie

Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Leaves Disney Boss Bob Iger Mortified

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Leaves Disney Boss Bob Iger Mortified

Dwayne Johnson Gets Goosebumps Upon Seeing 'Jungle Cruise' Set for First Time

Dwayne Johnson Gets Goosebumps Upon Seeing 'Jungle Cruise' Set for First Time

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production