Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023
Music

As the 'Rocket Man' singer is preparing to resume his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' later this year, he decides to put on hold the German dates until 2023 due to Covid restrictions.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elton John has postponed the first two weeks of his farewell tour shows until 2023.

The "Rocket Man" hitmaker has moved some German dates of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" that were due to take place in September to 2023.

Revealing the move will allow him to have a full crowd at the shows once Covid restrictions are lifted, he said, "Hello again everyone. As we begin to exit this terrible global pandemic, we are all faced with regulations and restrictions that we must adhere to."

"As such it has been necessary to once again review my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and make some difficult decisions. I hope you can appreciate that these decisions are not ones we have taken lightly, but with due consideration for the situation in each country and the safety of our fans and everyone involved with this amazing show."

"Based on the information we have received, venues in Germany will not be allowed to reopen to 100 per cent capacity in the near future, and as we have sold 100 per cent of the tickets to my show we have taken the decision to reschedule."

"We cannot wait to finally see you all again and thank you for all your love and support. Until we see you, please stay safe and healthy. Elton John."

Elton John began his farewell tour in 2018. The majority of the 2020 dates were canceled after lockdown was imposed around the world last year because of Covid-19 pandemic.

