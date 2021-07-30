Lady GaGa Stirs the Pot in First Intriguing 'House of Gucci' Trailer

Movie

Depicting the lavish and stylish lifestyle of the Gucci family, the first official footage of the biopic also previews the scandal, betrayal and lust that are brewing within the family.

AceShowbiz - The first official trailer for Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" is here for viewing pleasure. Released by MGM on Thursday, July 29, the sneak-peek video offers a look at the glamorous and lavish lifestyle of the Gucci family.

"It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too," so Lady GaGa's Patrizia Reggiani narrates the trailer at the beginning, as she is introduced as an outsider who enters into the family by marriage to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

Asserting control over the family dynasty, she is stirring the pot as suggesting, "Gucci needs new blood. It's time to take out the trash." And she is seemingly not hesitant to get her hands dirty as admitting, "I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair."

The trailer further teases "scandal," "betrayal," "sex," "ambition" and "murder" that fuel the drama within the family as the logline for the film reads, "A legacy worth killing for. Welcome to the #HouseOfGucci."

"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

Based on the 2001 book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden", the film is made with the cooperation of the Gucci fashion house, which the Gucci family has not owned since 1993. Thus, following the release of the first-look photo earlier this year, the movie was condemned by Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of house founder Guccio Gucci.

"We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family," she said. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

Nevertheless, MGM is moving forward with the project and schedules it for a November 24 release in the United States. The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston and Jeremy Irons.