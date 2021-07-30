 
 

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Rumored to Be Heading for Divorce While Being Apart

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Rumored to Be Heading for Divorce While Being Apart
WENN/ATP
Celebrity

Despite the rumors, a source claims that there's hope for the Monaco royal couple to fix the situation as the source believes that the princess will 'never leave her kids.'

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - There seems to be a trouble in paradise between Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband, Prince Albert. As the prince has been living in South Africa due to medical issues, it has been reported that the pair are heading for impending divorce.

Despite the rumors, a source told PEOPLE that there's hope for them to fix the situation. "She'll never leave her kids," said the insider. The source also insinuated that the princess will return to Monaco as soon as her health issues are resolved.

Additionally, the palace confirmed to the news outlet that the prince and their twin kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, are set to revisit South Africa in the near future. However, they need to monitor "health, safety and political concerns in the country" beforehand.

  See also...

This arrived after German magazine Bunte and France's Paris Match claimed that splitting was inevitable for the couple as they've been living apart for months. "The princess 'has, for the time being, in reality, no intention of returning,' " Paris Match's sources stated, while Bunte reported that Charlene has been house-hunting near Johannesburg.

Princess Charlene traveled to her homeland in early May for several activities in support of her South Africa Foundation. In late June, however, the 43-year-old royal announced that she had to miss her 10th wedding anniversary with Albert because of additional surgery required after complications arose from a prior procedure.

Of her medical issues, the former Olympic swimmer detailed in an interview with the South African outlet Channel24, "I was instructed by the doctors that I can't fly yet because I'm unable to equalise my ears and therefore cannot fly above 20,000 feet ... due to the pressure." She went on to say, "I miss my husband, my babies -- Jacqui and Bella -- and my doggies terribly, [but] I can't force a recovery of bone and membrane. It takes time."

You can share this post!

Dominican Merengue Legend Johnny Ventura Dies After Sudden Heart Attack
Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival