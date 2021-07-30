Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Rumored to Be Heading for Divorce While Being Apart

WENN/ATP Celebrity

Despite the rumors, a source claims that there's hope for the Monaco royal couple to fix the situation as the source believes that the princess will 'never leave her kids.'

AceShowbiz - There seems to be a trouble in paradise between Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband, Prince Albert. As the prince has been living in South Africa due to medical issues, it has been reported that the pair are heading for impending divorce.

Despite the rumors, a source told PEOPLE that there's hope for them to fix the situation. "She'll never leave her kids," said the insider. The source also insinuated that the princess will return to Monaco as soon as her health issues are resolved.

Additionally, the palace confirmed to the news outlet that the prince and their twin kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, are set to revisit South Africa in the near future. However, they need to monitor "health, safety and political concerns in the country" beforehand.

This arrived after German magazine Bunte and France's Paris Match claimed that splitting was inevitable for the couple as they've been living apart for months. "The princess 'has, for the time being, in reality, no intention of returning,' " Paris Match's sources stated, while Bunte reported that Charlene has been house-hunting near Johannesburg.

Princess Charlene traveled to her homeland in early May for several activities in support of her South Africa Foundation. In late June, however, the 43-year-old royal announced that she had to miss her 10th wedding anniversary with Albert because of additional surgery required after complications arose from a prior procedure.

Of her medical issues, the former Olympic swimmer detailed in an interview with the South African outlet Channel24, "I was instructed by the doctors that I can't fly yet because I'm unable to equalise my ears and therefore cannot fly above 20,000 feet ... due to the pressure." She went on to say, "I miss my husband, my babies -- Jacqui and Bella -- and my doggies terribly, [but] I can't force a recovery of bone and membrane. It takes time."