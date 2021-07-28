'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Reveals Sirens and Aliens in Season 10 First Teaser

TV

Kicking off the video are the two creatures, one of which is a pale vampiric-looking monster from the deep that will be the subject of the first half of the season.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The terror will come double in the upcoming new season of "American Horror Story". On Tuesday, July 27, "American Horror Story: Double Feature" treated fans to the first teaser which features two monsters, sirens and aliens.

Kicking off the video are the two creatures. The sea creature is seen flaunting their shark-like teeth. The pale vampiric-looking monsters from the deep will be the subject of the first half of the season which is dubbed "Red Tide".

Meanwhile, Part 2 is titled "Death Valley". It will highlight aliens, which many may remember being among the threats in "Asylum".

While season 10 stories are being told in two different parts, the teaser hints that the water and the land terror will somehow meet for greater terror. "Two worlds collide," the teaser states while showing an imagery of waves clashing against sand.

Season 10 will star Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. In a previous interview, Ross confirmed that she will be in "Red Tide". Culkin and Grossman high likely will be involved in the first part of the season considering the behind-the-scenes picture that saw them posing near the beach.

It's also safe to assume that Bates will be in "Red Tide" because series creator Ryan Murphy teased a "crazy, erotic sex" between Bates and Culkin. "I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay," Murphy recalled reaching out to Culkin for the installment.

"[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'Okay, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" will premiere on August 25 on FX.