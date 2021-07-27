 
 

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

The one-off program will air on Saturday, July 31 on BBC One with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has announced her upcoming BBC special, "Billie Eilish: Up Close" will air on Saturday, July 31.

It was revealed weeks ago that the "NDA" singer had been working on something special for fans with the broadcasting giant.

And now it has been confirmed that the one-off program will air on Saturday, July 31 on BBC One at 10.30 P.M. BST, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom and being a role model.

The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner's hotly-awaited second studio album, "Happier Than Ever".

A press release read, "In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie's home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album 'Happier Than Ever', her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and, Harry Styles have previously landed their own "At The BBC" TV specials in the past.

Meanwhile, Billie is set to make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, with her session airing on Saturday from 11.15 P.M. on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an "incredible cover" on BBC Radio 1 at 12 P.M. on August 5.

Billie's "Happier Than Ever" is set to be released on Friday, July 30. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker is also scheduled to perform her sophomore album in its entirety with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a new Disney+ special, "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles". It will premiere on September 3.

