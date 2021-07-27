Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Instagram Celebrity

Gaffney's, an upstate New York bar in Saratoga Springs, reportedly considers to sue the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for backing out of his planned appearance on Friday, July 23.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick has left execs at a midsize New York restaurant scratching their heads with his outlandish requests and his no-show. The reality TV star reportedly bailed out of his scheduled appearance at Gaffney's in Saratoga Springs last weekend after asking for private jet and helicopter.

Per Page Six's report, the 38-year-old restaurateur was booked to make a personal appearance at the bar in Saratoga Springs, which is described by Google as a "stalwart, comfy eatery with a garden patio" and which serves an onion ring tower for $11, on Friday, July 23. One day before his scheduled appearance, he called the restaurant to ask if it had a "spare plane" that could come and pick him up from the Hamptons.

The restaurant doesn't have an initial plane, let alone a spare plane, but the Gaffney's team tried to make arrangements for a private jet to ferry a special guest to the gig. The effort to book a plane is noted as "the first time in the history of the establishment." Later, Scott's team called again to say they had found their own ride to the spot and wouldn't need a jet.

However on Friday, the day of the event, his team called again and said they now needed a helicopter to bring him 150 miles to the small town just north of Albany. This prompted the Gaffney's gang to once again scramble to find a helicopter, something they're unfamiliar with, just to bring Scott to the event.

But Scott's team called one more time and told the restaurant that they had made their own arrangements. After all the fuss about his transportation, his team called yet again to say the chopper had fallen through and that he wouldn't make it to the event.

Not only he left his fans disappointed, but also the restaurant reportedly had to refund a slew of table reservations it had sold on the back of Scott's appearance. It's suffice to say that his no-show has left bosses at Gaffney's fuming as they're now allegedly mulling legal action against the 38-year-old to make up for their losses.

It's apparently not the first time Scott bailed on his scheduled appearance at the restaurant as the Friday event was supposed to a make-up event after the former "Flip It Like Disick" star had canceled on them the previous week.

Scott and his team have not responded to the complaint.