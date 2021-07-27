Dieter Brummer's Sudden Death at 45 Not Being Treated as Suspicious

Instagram Celebrity

Family friend Steve Comey breaks the sad news that the 'Home and Away' star has been found dead at his home in Sydney, Australia, writing in his social media post, 'We have lost a free spirit.'

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Home and Away" star Dieter Brummer has died aged 45. The actor was found dead at his home in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, July 24, with his death not being treated as suspicious at this time.

News of his passing was shared on Facebook by family friend Steve Comey, who wrote, "Heartbreaking news. We have lost a free spirit. Vale Dieter Brummer. Way too young. Way too soon. My sincerest, deepest condolences to his beautiful sister Karlene and all of Dieters family & friends. Keep flying young fella."

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police said in a statement, "About 1.30 P.M. (Saturday, July 24, 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven."

"The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."

Brummer was most famous for starring as Shane Parrish on the Australian soap, from 1992 until 1996. He also appeared on programs including "Underbelly" and "Neighbours". His final on-screen appearance came on TV show "Winners & Losers" in 2014.

A spokesperson for Australian TV network Seven, which airs "Home and Away", said, " 'Home and Away' and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer's passing."

"Dieter was a much-loved 'Home and Away' cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."