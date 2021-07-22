Alicia Vikander Spills 'Tomb Raider 2' Script Is Being Written

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

When asked if a follow-up to her 2018 film is still happening, 'The Glorias' star admits she 'would love to revisit Lara again' and is 'very excited to sort of read something very soon.'

AceShowbiz - A script for "Tomb Raider 2" is "in the making", according to Alicia Vikander.

The 32-year-old actress - who starred as Lara Croft in the original 2018 video game adaptation - admitted while the pandemic has stalled plans for the yet-to-be "greenlit" follow-up, writer and director Misha Green has been working on the script.

Asked if the movie was still happening, she told Collider, "Pre-Covid, I would've said yes. And now I think it's a yes still. It's not greenlit, but the script is in the making, and I think everyone is excited and I would love to revisit Lara again."

"Lovecraft Country" creator Green joined the project - which has a working title of "Tomb Raider: Obsidian" - in January 2021 after Ben Wheatley was previously attached.

The movie was originally set for a March 2021 release date but filming was delayed, and Vikander admitted it's "very recent" that the writer started work.

"It's very recent," she added. "It's really now when the world is up and running again [that the script is being written], and Misha is onboard and she's working on the script right now. So I'm very excited to sort of read something very soon."

Vikander took over from Angelina Jolie for the 2018 flick, and she previously explained how she was left "crippled" by the stunt work required on the film.

"At first it hurts. So much so that you can't walk or get out of bed for the first three weeks. I was, like, crippled. I had pain places I didn't know existed," she said.

Her take on Lara was different to the original pin-up version of the archaeologist, who was the star of the original 1996 "Tomb Raider" video game and subsequent sequels and whom Angelina Jolie's version of the character was based on in the 2001 and 2003 movies.

Aesthetically, Vikander's Lara wears trousers instead of her trademark micro-shorts and the overt sexiness of the heroine was toned down to focus on her personality traits, just like she has been in her gaming adventures.

"The Glorias" star added, "People say, 'Oh you don't want to make her sexy?' No, I want to make a young woman who is sexy but I want her to be fierce, cool, witty, funny."

"I want her to be somebody you want to hang out with, as a woman and a man. Society's changing so this is more up to date with what we find sexy."