 
 

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Think Like a Man' actress has since received support and praises for her elegant response to the Internet troll, who reduced her point because 'she smoke cigs.'

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meagan Good is advocating for women empowerment. Finding herself being judged over her old smoking habit, the actress/model has responded with a perfect clapback to a critic on social media.

The said Internet troll left a comment on Meagan's Tuesday, July 20 post, in which she showed off her glam-up look in a white dress with a plunging neckline. The "Think Like a Man" star was fixing her hair while looking at herself in the camera. "Big upcoming birthday shoot vibes," so she teased her fans about her upcoming project that she did with her look that day.

The critic then gave her/his unsolicited take on Meagan's overall appearance, writing in the comment section, "She a 9 cause she some cigs." Noticing this, the 39-year-old beauty quickly set things straight about her smoking habit. "I quit smoking 6 years ago," so she told the hater.

  See also...

Meagan then shared a message about lifting each other up instead of spreading negativity, imploring, "but how about we don't rate each other how bout we just love on and lift each other up God bless."

Meagan has since received praises for her classy response to the critic. "Tell him Megan. God bless you sis!" one supported her. Another similarly commented, "Get them together Megan." A third one agreed, adding, "It's The Elegant Response For Me!!!!"

Someone blasted the critic, "The unnecessary bs that ppl be commenting like sir, what did you gain from that?" Another praised the "Deception" alum, "She's such a lady! That response makes her even more beautiful!"

Others agreed that Meagan is beautiful just the way she is. "She fine.... she definitely a 10 +," one said. Another gushed, "Meagan is so classy," while another claimed, "I've seen Meagan Good in person and she is one of the most naturally beautiful people I have ever seen."

You can share this post!

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry
Related Posts
Meagan Good Says Vile Attack on Chloe Bailey 'Breaks' Her Heart

Meagan Good Says Vile Attack on Chloe Bailey 'Breaks' Her Heart

Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Change of Heart Over Motherhood

Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Change of Heart Over Motherhood

Meagan Good Explains Why She Addressed Skin Bleaching Rumors: 'It Broke My Heart'

Meagan Good Explains Why She Addressed Skin Bleaching Rumors: 'It Broke My Heart'

Meagan Good Addresses Skin Bleaching Rumors

Meagan Good Addresses Skin Bleaching Rumors

Most Read
Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce