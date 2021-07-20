 
 

Lisa Bonder Calls Elizabeth Hurley 'Lovely' for Her Effort in Fighting for Their Kids' Inheritance

The former tennis player, who shares daughter Kira Kerkorian with late multi-millionaire businessman Stephen Bing, also blasts Dr. Peter King for cutting her child out of $250 million will.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Bonder-Kerkorian admires Elizabeth Hurley's effort in fighting for their children's inheritance. When recalling her past teamwork with the "Gossip Girl" alum, who also shares a kid with late multi-millionaire Stephen Bing, the former tennis player called the actress "lovely."

For the record, the former athlete joined forces with the actress in 2019 to make sure Kira Kerkorian and her half-brother Damian Hurley can get their share of their grandfather's $2 billion fortune. However, Dr. Peter Bing refused to share his wealth with the two kids, who were both born out of wedlock.

Lisa and Elizabeth then took the issue to the court and they initially won. Now, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, she raved, "Elizabeth couldn't have been more lovely."

Unfortunately, Peter won an appeal to have his grandchildren excluded from his family trust after Stephen took his own life in June 2020. It means Kira and Damian won't get their father's family trust that could have reached $250 million (£180 million).

About how Lisa felt about the judge's decision, she shared to The Sunday Times, "In my estimation there's only one word to describe this, and that's greed." She went on to add, "It's appalling, horrifying."

This was not the first time Lisa voiced her frustration over this issue. She previously argued, "It's been horrible - forget about the actual legality of it all: this is their grandfather saying: 'You don't count, and I don't want you to be a part of our lives because your mum was not married to my son.' "

"Damian and Kira have been disinherited from the Bing family trust. There's no recourse, they can't go back. They lost," she further fumed. "It's been very painful for them and left a family void for Damian and Kira to deal with."

Elizabeth herself has also reacted to the news. "When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of," she said when speaking to Daily Mail. "What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated."

