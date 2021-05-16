 
 

Amy Adams Reveals How Meryl Streep Helped Her Calm Down on Movie Set

Amy Adams Reveals How Meryl Streep Helped Her Calm Down on Movie Set
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Man of Steel' actress opens up about her friendship with the Oscar-winning star, claiming the latter taught her how to knit to calm her down while they're filming their movie.

  • May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Crafty Meryl Streep taught Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down her energetic co-star.

The two teamed up to play nuns in 2008 drama "Doubt", and Amy reveals her castmate shared her hobby to help the "Justice League" star focus while bonding their movie characters.

"I learned how to knit - Meryl Streep taught me," Amy told Streep superfan Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "She's a big knitter, she's very crafty."

  See also...

"She did it in two parts - to sort of create a bonding experience between our characters, and also probably she felt sorry for me because I tend to be a bit energetic. So I'm sure she thought it was a great way for me to direct my energy instead of just skipping around in my (nun's) habit."

Knitting is not the only skill Adams took from the icon, "She taught me many things. I worked with her and I'm still completely enamoured by her. I always say I carry around a little, like, Meryl in my heart. Whenever I'm stuck with a tough decision, I'm like, 'What would Meryl do in this situation?' "

After "Doubt", Amy Adams reunited on screen with Meryl Streep in 2009's critically-acclaimed movie "Julie & Julia". Streep won Best Actress title at numerous prestigious awards including Oscar and Golden Globes for her portrayal of famed chef Julia Child in the Nora Ephron-directed biographical movie.

You can share this post!

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Olly Alexander Feels Free as Solo Artist
Related Posts
Amy Adams Gets Candid About Why She Is Conflicted Over Turkey on Thanksgiving

Amy Adams Gets Candid About Why She Is Conflicted Over Turkey on Thanksgiving

Amy Adams Suspects She Might Not Get to Play Lois Lane Again

Amy Adams Suspects She Might Not Get to Play Lois Lane Again

Amy Adams Loves to Cook Because of 'Julie and Julia'

Amy Adams Loves to Cook Because of 'Julie and Julia'

Amy Adams Apologizes to Christina Applegate for Calling Her '300 Times'

Amy Adams Apologizes to Christina Applegate for Calling Her '300 Times'

Most Read
Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry
Celebrity

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Tommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali for Reposting Her Daughter's Shady Mother's Day Post

Tommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali for Reposting Her Daughter's Shady Mother's Day Post

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Debbie Harry Joins Ethan Hawke and Christina Ricci in Calling for Ban on Crates for Farmed Animals

Debbie Harry Joins Ethan Hawke and Christina Ricci in Calling for Ban on Crates for Farmed Animals