'Fantastic Beasts' Star Kevin Guthrie Sentenced to Jail for Sexually Assaulting 'Vulnerable' Actress

The actor who starred in Harry Potter spinoff 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' has been found guilty and sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Kevin Guthrie has been jailed for three years on Friday (14May21) for sexually assaulting a vulnerable actress.

According to editors at STV News, Guthrie, who appeared in J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", took advantage of the 29-year-old woman who had appeared unwell after a night out in September 2017. The attack occurred between 30 September and 1 October 2017.

Guthrie, who is also known for his role in the film "Sunshine on Leith", previously told a trial at the city's sheriff court he "helped" the woman after she fell ill. However, the victim told the court how he performed sex acts on her after she was helped to bed at actor Scott Reid's flat in Glasgow, Scotland. The jury heard his DNA was found in her underwear.

The actor from Glasgow, Scotland, said the case could be "fatal" for his career. But sheriff Tom Hughes said he had taken advantage of the "vulnerable" woman. He praised Reid for trying to get her medical help.

The judge told Guthrie, "You were in a position of trust while she was in distress and unwell."

"This is a heinous crime - you were meant to be looking after her while she wasn't able to look after herself."

Guthrie was sentenced to three years in jail at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.