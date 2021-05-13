 
 

Porsha Williams Lands Her Own TV Show Following Controversial Engagement

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has reportedly gotten a spinoff show on Bravo as her engagement to co-star's estranged husband caused a buzz on the internet.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams will appear in her own spinoff show amid speculation about her romantic life.

According to Page Six, Williams - who went viral on social media after she announced her engagement to entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, her former co-star's estranged husband, on Tuesday (11May21) - is now getting her own three-part special on Bravo.

Despite the timing of news of the show, the special is said to be intended to highlight her work as an activist after Williams got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement last year (20) and was arrested twice at Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

"It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this (engagement) news," a source told the publication. "The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family."

However, since news of Williams' fiance has caused a huge buzz on social media, there is a chance her budding romance with Guobadia will make it onto the show, a source said.

"If she's engaged to him and she's pregnant (with his child), that could change things," the insider added. "It would obviously become part of (the special)."

The source did not confirm if Williams is currently expecting.

Meanwhile, Guobadia's estranged wife Falynn is staying positive amid the news of her husband's new romance.

"At this time, I am focusing on finalising my divorce and healing," Falynn, 31, told E! News on Tuesday when asked about the engagement. "Sending positivity to all of you."

Williams' limited series is expected to begin shooting this summer.

