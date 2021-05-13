 
 

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

The 'Conners' actress has settled her separation with the 4 Non Blondes member, nearly two years after she filed for divorce following more than five years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Actress Sara Gilbert and her ex-partner, Linda Perry, have settled their separation case almost two years after calling time on their relationship.

According to court records, obtained by The Blast, the "Conners" star has submitted a settlement to a judge in Los Angeles, who will now have to sign off on the split.

Details of the agreement have not been made available.

The couple filed for legal separation in December 2019, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly six years of marriage.

They wed in March, 2014 and Sara gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, a year later. The "Conners" star also has two other children with writer Ali Adler.

The former couple maintained a civil relationship after their split as they're co-parenting their kid.

Ironically, several months before filing for divorce, Sara Gilbert, who co-created and co-hosted daytime talk show "The Talk", announced she was leaving the show to spend more time with her family.

Perry addressed their separation in an interview a month later, "Life is happening and you're witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will get to witness it and I'm not … I've had incredible journey and I'm still on an incredible journey."

She continued, "That doesn't mean … things that end doesn't mean they're over or they're bad. It's just you're evolving into a different place and that's kind of how I'm looking at it."

"I would love to have a year of feeling like I'm worthy of something easy," she went on. "If the universe could just be gentle to me this year, I'd really appreciate it."

