 
 

Nicolas Cage Walked Out of 'The Green Hornet' Dinner After Lukewarm Response to His Pitch

According to Seth Rogen, the 'Ghost Rider' actor abruptly left a dinner meeting after his suggestion to play 'a white Bahamian man' in the 2011 superhero movie was rejected.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage once walked out of a dinner meeting with Seth Rogen after his suggestion to play a character in "The Green Hornet" as a "white Bahamian man" was shot down.

Rogen reveals he endured an awkward chat with Cage back in 2011 as he and his screenwriting and production partner Evan Goldberg began their casting process for the 2011 movie, in which the comedic actor played the titular superhero.

They had a series of phone calls with Cage before meeting in person and, during one conversation, the "National Treasure" star explained how he wanted his undisclosed character to look, describing the guy as a bald man with tattooed hair.

"And we were like, 'OK...' We were kind of wrapping our heads around it," Rogen recalled on "The Howard Stern Show".

Cage decided days later to nix the style proposal, claiming he didn't want to show off the look on camera because it was a makeover he was seriously considering undergoing in real life. "I remember laughing hysterically when he said it on the phone - and then stopped, realising it wasn't a joke," Rogen shared.

His interactions with Cage only grew more strange as the veteran star came up with the idea to play his character as a "white Bahamian man" and, although Rogen and Goldberg were alarmed by the interpretation, they agreed to discuss the proposal further over dinner at then-Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal's home.

However, the get-together took an awkward turn almost immediately as soon as Cage arrived as he started showing off his Caribbean accent.

"Literally within 60 seconds, we were all seated at the house as he stands in front of us reciting a monologue, talking in a Jamaican accent," Rogen said. "And we were just like, 'It's happening.' "

"(His) monologue was not in the script. Nor did it have anything to do with the script. At which point I was like, 'I don't think he's even read the script,' " added the "This Is the End" star.

Cage was met with a stunned silence as he concluded his speech. "It ends and, it is like he had just completed a backflip and he's waiting for the applause," Rogen continued. "At which point everyone looks to me to express the group reaction. I was like, 'It was OK. Cool. Thanks. We should talk about it. That's not how we pictured the character.' "

Clearly confused by the lack of praise, Cage's posture "instantly fell" and he decided to make a prompt exit.

"We all sit down for dinner and almost right away he just gets up and leaves," Rogen revealed.

Cage was never actually cast in "The Green Hornet", which ended up co-starring Cameron Diaz, Christoph Waltz, Jay Chou, Edward James Olmos, David Harbour, and Tom Wilkinson.

