Coldplay Joined by Alien Holograms on 'Higher Power' Music Video

Music

The Max-Martin produced track makes its debut via an 'extraterrestrial transmission' to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is onboard the International Space Station.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coldplay has finally released their first new song in two years. Chris Martin and the gang treated fans to a new single called "Higher Power" along with its visual, in which they are joined by alien holograms.

The British rock band unleashed the song and the music video on Friday, March 7. The AR-augmented clip sees Chris singing the empowering lyrics along with dancing alien holograms, which fits in with the theme of the Alien Radio FM website.

Coldplay first debuted the Max-Martin produced track to French ESA astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, via an "extraterrestrial transmission." Thomas himself is currently aboard the International Space Station.

In a virtual call with Thomas, Chris explained the story behind "High Power". The singer first elaborated, "I think that we are right now able to imagine alien worlds as the way of saying what we think about life on earth."

"It's safer to say about aliens than it is to say about humans. Really it's one big allegory," the ex-husband of Gwyneth Paltrow added. "The song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us, the person that can do amazing things."

The song's producer Max, meanwhile, detailed where the actual recording first came. "It came on a kitchen sink. A bathroom sink. And then the title, 'Higher Power' had been around for a while," he divulged when speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music's show.

"If you go on my phone, there's like 15 abandoned 'Higher Powers' that aren't that good. Voice notes," the Swedish native further shared. "And then it just dropped through that song. On a keyboard that my friend's friend lent me. Because of where we were staying, there wasn't a piano. So I was super grateful."

Coldplay teased the song around one week prior. Taking to Instagram, they penned, " 'Higher Power' is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It's out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j #Coldplay #HigherPower."