 
 

Bebe Rexha Confirms She Had Dated and Fallen in Love With 'Famous' Girls

Bebe Rexha Confirms She Had Dated and Fallen in Love With 'Famous' Girls
Instagram
Celebrity

However, the 'In the Name of Love' singer, who is currently in a relationship with a guy, refuses to disclose her ex-girlfriends' identities 'even though people would be living for it.'

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha is opening up about her sexual fluidity. In a new interview with Gay Times magazine, the Grammy-nominated singer discussed her special connections with her many queer fans, noting that she used to date and fall in love with women.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," she told Gay Times. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have." The "In the Name of Love" songstress also hinted that her former girlfriends were "famous," though she refused to disclose their identities. "I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it -- no!" she said.

  See also...

During the interview, the "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer went on to say, "Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes, but right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."

This is not the first time for Bebe to talk openly about her sexuality. Back in January 2020, she revealed to Health, "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find 'the one,' I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me--and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."

She also shared how she navigated dating life while being in the spotlight. "It's hard. I think me being so outspoken scares a lot of guys," the star revealed. "A lot of times, guys want a girl who's soft and reserved--and that's not me. I have no filter. I'll say what I want. I don't have time for bulls**t. Right now, I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I can't because I've worked so hard--I don't want my attention to go to anything other than my career."

You can share this post!

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Megan Thee Stallion to Host Pet Show on Snapchat
Related Posts
Bebe Rexha Pleads With Fans to Find Instagram Flasher Who 'Traumatized' Her During Livestream

Bebe Rexha Pleads With Fans to Find Instagram Flasher Who 'Traumatized' Her During Livestream

Bebe Rexha Slams Drug Overdose Rumors

Bebe Rexha Slams Drug Overdose Rumors

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'