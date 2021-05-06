 
 

Kelly Osbourne Gained Weight Because She Replaced Drugs and Alcohol With Food

Kelly Osbourne Gained Weight Because She Replaced Drugs and Alcohol With Food
Instagram
Celebrity

The youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne explains her struggle with weight gain, claiming that she indulged in food after quitting drugs and alcohol.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne has credited weight loss surgery for giving her a "fighting chance" at restarting her life.

The reality star and presenter underwent gastric sleeve surgery - in which over half of the stomach is removed so that it takes the shape of a sleeve or tube - in 2018, and told Us Weekly magazine that going under the knife was the right decision for her, after she began gaining weight rapidly when she got sober the previous year.

"I got sober. I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolised differently," she explained. "Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane."

  See also...

"(People) kept telling me, 'You should do the surgery.' I was so against it. I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn't be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance."

Although the surgery gave her the initial push, she needed to lose weight, Kelly - the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - didn't follow her doctor's directions after her operation and therefore stopped seeing results.

"I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds. And then I stopped losing weight," she admitted. "I just stopped because I didn't listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I'd be done. I'd be skinny. (I thought I) didn't have to work out or do anything. I could not have been more wrong. You have to do every single thing that they tell you to do when you do the surgery, or it doesn't work."

You can share this post!

Hunter McGrady Feels Like She'll Never Breathe Again as Brother Dies at 23

Iconic Levi's Model Nick Kamen Dies at 59
Related Posts
Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Still Not on Speaking Terms With Sister Aimee

Kelly Osbourne Still Not on Speaking Terms With Sister Aimee

Kelly Osbourne on Being Candid About Relapse: I Never Want to Be One of Those People That Lies

Kelly Osbourne on Being Candid About Relapse: I Never Want to Be One of Those People That Lies

Kelly Osbourne Refers to Cancel Culture as 'Public Execution' After Mom Sharon's 'The Talk' Row

Kelly Osbourne Refers to Cancel Culture as 'Public Execution' After Mom Sharon's 'The Talk' Row

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture