Kelly Osbourne Gained Weight Because She Replaced Drugs and Alcohol With Food

The youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne explains her struggle with weight gain, claiming that she indulged in food after quitting drugs and alcohol.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne has credited weight loss surgery for giving her a "fighting chance" at restarting her life.

The reality star and presenter underwent gastric sleeve surgery - in which over half of the stomach is removed so that it takes the shape of a sleeve or tube - in 2018, and told Us Weekly magazine that going under the knife was the right decision for her, after she began gaining weight rapidly when she got sober the previous year.

"I got sober. I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolised differently," she explained. "Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane."

"(People) kept telling me, 'You should do the surgery.' I was so against it. I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn't be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance."

Although the surgery gave her the initial push, she needed to lose weight, Kelly - the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - didn't follow her doctor's directions after her operation and therefore stopped seeing results.

"I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds. And then I stopped losing weight," she admitted. "I just stopped because I didn't listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I'd be done. I'd be skinny. (I thought I) didn't have to work out or do anything. I could not have been more wrong. You have to do every single thing that they tell you to do when you do the surgery, or it doesn't work."