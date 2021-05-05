 
 

Johnny Depp Auctions Off Winona Ryder Poem as NFT

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is selling the love poem he wrote for former fiancee as a non-fungible token in an auction with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is selling a poem he penned for ex-fiancee Winona Ryder as an NFT for charity.

The Hollywood actor has teamed up with ViciNFT to auction off various items, with the lots also including a signed photograph of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star playing one of his beloved guitars at his villa in France.

A total of 25 per cent raised from the NFT (non-fungible tokens) auction will go to one or more charities supporting wildlife and the environment, plus an additional donation will be made to a climate conservation fund.

"I believe ViciNFT is the first NFT company to truly want to protect and enhance the environment," Johnny said in a statement. "I trust the founders of ViciNFT to always put charity and helping others above mere profitability."

ViciNFT is headed up by Bill Gladstone, an author and literary agent, who has represented the likes of Neil Young, Pamela Anderson, and Deepak Chopra.

"This is a ground breaking opportunity to recognise creative artists, musicians, authors, poets, and visionary thinkers," Gladstone added. "Johnny Depp is one of the most multi-talented creative artists of our generation, making him the ideal creative personality to launch creative NTFs for the common good."

"I represent many wonderful authors whose books have raised awareness of important global issues. I anticipate that the success of Johnny Depp's Official NFT series will create opportunities for many authors and artists to help millions of people throughout the world."

Johnny and Winona were engaged for three years between 1990 and 1994.

The pair starred alongside each other in "Edward Scissorhands" in 1990 and were known for their mutual love of poetry.

The first NFT auction commences at 9am ET on Tuesday (04May21) and ends 5pm ET on Wednesday on OpenSea at the official Johnny Depp auction.

