 
 

Lupita Nyong'o Seeks to Empower Children Through 'Super Sema' Series

Lupita Nyong'o Seeks to Empower Children Through 'Super Sema' Series
Joining forces with with Nairobi-based media and edutainment startup Kukua, the 'Us' star has signed on to voice a character in Africa's first kid superhero animated series.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o will front Africa's first kid superhero animated series after signing on to bring Nairobi-based Kukua's "Super Sema" franchise to YouTube Originals.

The series will debut online on Monday, March 8 - International Women's Day. Lupita, who is a shareholder in Kukua, will voice a character in the series. She will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

"I share Kukua's goal to empower children through inspiring stories that feature characters in which the children see themselves reflected," the "Us" star tells Deadline in a statement. "I am delighted to be a part of this talented, female-led team of purposeful creators."

"As a Kenyan, I couldn't be prouder of Super Sema's introduction to the world and the opportunities Kukua provides for our local creative community to produce entertainment that reflects our culture."

Speaking about Kukua's partnership with Lupita was CEO Lucrezia Bisignani. "We are thrilled to announce that Lupita is a part of our company and our mission to empower children with the skills and capacity to dream beyond what they think is possible and to imagine and create a better world," she said in a statement.

The company's founder went on to stress, "Our team couldn't be prouder to partner with Lupita, whose voice and talent has already inspired millions across the world."

"Super Sema" was written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and directed by Lynne Southerland, the first female African-American director for Disney. Its first eight episodes will come out simultaneously on March 8, while its remaining 12 episodes will be released over the weeks from March to April.

