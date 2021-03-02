Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Instagram TV

'It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose',' the best-selling author and the 'Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man' host says of the gig.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - After Chris Harrison announced that he'd take a hiatus from "The Bachelor" following widespread criticism over his remarks about Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior, ABC has to find a new host to replace him in "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose". It has now revealed that Emmanuel Acho will fill in the void left by Chris' temporary leave.

The best-selling author will sit down with "The Bachelor" lead Matt James and the three finalists in his season, Bri, Michelle and Rachael. The "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man" host is set to discuss the results of the finale and the current events surrounding the franchise.

"It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose'," said Emmanuel in a statement. "This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history."

Chris decided to step aside from the franchise after being under fire for defending Rachael over her racism scandal. "I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke," Chris said last month.

"To the Black community, to the BIPOC community: I am so sorry. My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you," the TV host further pleaded. "I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people from these communities who I've had enlightening conversations with over the past few days, and I am so grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism."

"The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," he continued. "To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."