Jessica Biel Blames Motherhood for Making Her Forgetful

The 'Cruel Summer' producer takes a jab at her 'baby brain' when she forgets to answer a question when promoting the new series at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 virtual panel.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Biel's struggle with "baby brain" is making her forgetful. The actress gave birth to son Phineas last year (2020), but confessed that motherhood is taking its toll on her memory while promoting her new TV series "Cruel Summer".

Jessica - who also shares son Silas, five, with husband Justin Timberlake - forgot to answer a question at Friday (February 26)'s Television Critics Association virtual panel and quipped that it was due to "baby brain".

"Cruel Summer" marks the star's first project since becoming a mum again, and she serves as an executive producer on the 1990s set drama, which stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez Barrett Carnahan, Blake Lee, Allius Barnes, Harley Quinn Smith, Michael Landes, and Brooklyn Sudano.

Having been able to create "something for young women" through this series, Jessica explained during her TCA presentation, "This is a project that I would have wanted to do if I was their age. I would have loved to play one of these characters."

The 38-year-old added, "To sit in a space with the younger generation and really give them this platform to really talk about some intense, hard things that these young people are going through is really exciting for me. And it's something we want to do for all people, but especially for women and for girls."

The show debuts in the U.S. on April 20. The TV series took inspiration from 90s thrillers.

Jessica was reported to have given birth to her second child with Justin in July 2020. The two of them, however, remained mum about this baby news until January 2021. When making an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", her husband confirmed that they have indeed became parents of two sons.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin gushed to host Ellen DeGeneres. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."