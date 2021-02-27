 
 

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother
Instagram
Celebrity

According to dad Evan Ross, adorable Jagger was 'super mad' during the gender reveal after the little girl discovered then-pregnant mom Ashlee was carrying a baby boy.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashlee Simpson's daughter was "furious" when she found out her younger sibling would be a boy.

The singer and her husband Evan Ross welcomed their second child together, a son named Ziggy, into the world in October (20).

And whilst their five-year-old daughter Jagger "loves the baby" now, she was less than thrilled when her parents initially told her she'd be getting a baby brother.

  See also...

"She loves the baby, but when she found out that it was a boy at first, she was super, super mad," Evan laughed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

"She was furious, we did a gender reveal with the whole family on (video calling site) Zoom. And I could see her like on my side and it was like, she like broke down. She was like, 'Oh, it's a boy.' She was so upset, you know, but then now she's, she's like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds."

Ashlee is also mother to 12-year-old son Bronx, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and Evan says his stepson is "the most chill guy."

"Bronx has been, you know, Bronx, their older brother is probably, you know, he's the most chill guy," he smiled. "I don't even know. He's like, he's so well-grounded, he takes care of, both of them so well. So she gets to see how he treats her and how he treats him. So she's, Jagger's become this really great big sister and he helps her with it too, so that she doesn't feel like she's having to share the intention."

You can share this post!

Rachel Zegler Tapped for 'Shazam!' Sequel

Lady GaGa Hails Dog Caretaker 'Forever a Hero' After He's Injured While Fighting Off Thugs
Related Posts
Ashlee Simpson Left 'Confused and Guilty' as Baby Son Spits Up Her Breast Milk

Ashlee Simpson Left 'Confused and Guilty' as Baby Son Spits Up Her Breast Milk

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Welcome Son, Proudly Introduce Baby Ziggy

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Welcome Son, Proudly Introduce Baby Ziggy

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Make Unborn Baby's Gender Reveal a Family Affair

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Make Unborn Baby's Gender Reveal a Family Affair

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Expecting Another Baby

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Expecting Another Baby

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants