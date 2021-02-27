Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Instagram Celebrity

According to dad Evan Ross, adorable Jagger was 'super mad' during the gender reveal after the little girl discovered then-pregnant mom Ashlee was carrying a baby boy.

AceShowbiz - Ashlee Simpson's daughter was "furious" when she found out her younger sibling would be a boy.

The singer and her husband Evan Ross welcomed their second child together, a son named Ziggy, into the world in October (20).

And whilst their five-year-old daughter Jagger "loves the baby" now, she was less than thrilled when her parents initially told her she'd be getting a baby brother.

"She loves the baby, but when she found out that it was a boy at first, she was super, super mad," Evan laughed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

"She was furious, we did a gender reveal with the whole family on (video calling site) Zoom. And I could see her like on my side and it was like, she like broke down. She was like, 'Oh, it's a boy.' She was so upset, you know, but then now she's, she's like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds."

Ashlee is also mother to 12-year-old son Bronx, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and Evan says his stepson is "the most chill guy."

"Bronx has been, you know, Bronx, their older brother is probably, you know, he's the most chill guy," he smiled. "I don't even know. He's like, he's so well-grounded, he takes care of, both of them so well. So she gets to see how he treats her and how he treats him. So she's, Jagger's become this really great big sister and he helps her with it too, so that she doesn't feel like she's having to share the intention."