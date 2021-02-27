 
 

Billie Eilish Felt Lonely as She Struggled With Depression During Tour

Celebrity

In her newly-released documentary, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker opens up on her battle with mental health problems while she was traveling across the world for her tour.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish had to work hard to "figure out" how to avoid depression while she was on the road.

The 19-year-old star has admitted to struggling with feelings of loneliness when she was touring.

She shared, "I go in my room and I sit there, in silence. You know, you have to be in a certain mindset to be okay with that but ... you know, for a period of time it was really hard for me."

"I had to kind of figure out how I could not be depressed and just be like, 'Oh my god, I just did this beautiful show, amazing show...' and I'm going into my green room and I'm sitting alone and waiting for a reply from whoever I cared more about than my show - it's ridiculous."

Billie admitted she used to take touring for granted but, now that she's unable to tour because of the coronavirus pandemic, she's desperate to head out on the road again.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker told Apple TV, "You just take things for granted and now, it just makes me want to scream because I can't even do shows."

Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted she feared she would never achieve her dream of stardom.

She recalled, "I was 12, I think, and I was sitting in the nosebleed seats in Matilda, the musical in New York, on Broadway. I was miserable. I was like, 'I don't care about musicals. Why am I here?' "

"I remember just falling in love with what I was watching ... I was completely against the idea of it, and I just loved it. I remember at the end when everyone was bowing and then little Matilda got up, and everyone stood up in the crowd, and everyone was cheering. I remember a tear rolling down my cheek, because all I've ever wanted is to be on a stage and have people cheering for me."

