Prince Philip Is 'OK' While He Remains in Hospital

WENN Celebrity

According to grandson Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh is fine following his hospitalization last week although the elderly royal is still under doctors' observation.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is "OK" following his hospitalisation last week (ends19Feb21), according to his grandson.

During a visit to a vaccination centre in Norfolk, England on Monday afternoon (22Feb21), Prince William was asked for a health update on his 99-year-old grandfather, who was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London as a "precautionary measure."

"He's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," he told reporters.

Prince Philip, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II, is still in the hospital on the advice of his doctor.

It has not been confirmed what ails the elderly royal.

When Prince Philip's hospitalization broke out, the palace issued a statement, "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

Other details are still sketchy, but a palace source told the BBC that it was not related to coronavirus. A royal source additionally told CNN that the Duke traveled to the hospital by car and it was not an emergency admission. The source went on noting that he walked into the hospital unaided.

The Queen and Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations last month.

The British monarch, 94, and her husband were administered the vaccine, reportedly by a doctor at Windsor Castle, as they are in the over 80s group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated.

It is typically uncommon for the royals to issue statements on private health matters but it's believed the Queen decided to announce the news to avoid any speculation.