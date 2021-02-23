 
 

Louise Redknapp Grateful to Fans for Reaching Out After She Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Louise Redknapp Grateful to Fans for Reaching Out After She Reveals Suicidal Thoughts
Instagram
Celebrity

The former member of the girl group Eternal thanks her online devotee for their outpouring support after she opened up about her struggles with depression.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Louise Redknapp has thanked fans for their support after she admitted contemplating suicide amid her divorce.

The British singer-turned-TV personality recently revealed she considered walking in front of a bus during her split from her sportsman ex Jamie Redknapp, and Louise - who has just written a new book titled "You've Got This" - has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their supportive messages on social media.

The singer - who was married to Jamie between 1998 and 2018 - wrote, "I wanted to touch base and thank you all, for all the messages I've received today."

  See also...

"You've Got This is by no means a tell-all autobiography, But I do talk about many different aspects of my life - some good, some bad and other lessons I have learnt along the way."

"I really do hope this book will help, empower and bring some sort of light to anybody who has been or is going through something that hasn't been easy. (sic)"

Louise admitted it's been tough to discuss her relationship heartache in public, but she acknowledged that "kindness really can go a long way."

"It is very difficult opening up as there is so much judgement, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today but the one thing I've learnt over the last few years is that kindness really can go a long way!" she continued. "So to all of you that have reached out to me today thank you I will reply yo as many of you as I can... you've all got this! Love Lou (heart emoji) xxx."

You can share this post!

Queen's Roger Taylor Brands Brexit 'Dreadful' for Musicians

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date
Related Posts
Louise Redknapp Contemplated Suicide After Split From Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp Contemplated Suicide After Split From Jamie Redknapp

Most Read
Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale
Celebrity

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured