Louise Redknapp Grateful to Fans for Reaching Out After She Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

The former member of the girl group Eternal thanks her online devotee for their outpouring support after she opened up about her struggles with depression.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Louise Redknapp has thanked fans for their support after she admitted contemplating suicide amid her divorce.

The British singer-turned-TV personality recently revealed she considered walking in front of a bus during her split from her sportsman ex Jamie Redknapp, and Louise - who has just written a new book titled "You've Got This" - has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their supportive messages on social media.

The singer - who was married to Jamie between 1998 and 2018 - wrote, "I wanted to touch base and thank you all, for all the messages I've received today."

"You've Got This is by no means a tell-all autobiography, But I do talk about many different aspects of my life - some good, some bad and other lessons I have learnt along the way."

"I really do hope this book will help, empower and bring some sort of light to anybody who has been or is going through something that hasn't been easy. (sic)"

Louise admitted it's been tough to discuss her relationship heartache in public, but she acknowledged that "kindness really can go a long way."

"It is very difficult opening up as there is so much judgement, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today but the one thing I've learnt over the last few years is that kindness really can go a long way!" she continued. "So to all of you that have reached out to me today thank you I will reply yo as many of you as I can... you've all got this! Love Lou (heart emoji) xxx."