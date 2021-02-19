Carrie Ann Inaba Dragged to Court for Allegedly Causing Serious Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

A man files a complaint to the court, asking for general and compensatory damages against the 'DWTS' judge for allegedly causing the 2019 collision that left him with severe injuries.

AceShowbiz - Carrie Ann Inaba is accused of causing a serious car accident. A man named Jessie Zimbro has filed a complaint to the court, claiming the professional dancer/choreographer was responsible to a car crash that took place in December 2019 and left him with severe injuries.

Zimbro claims that Inaba caused him pain and mental suffering from the injuries that he had in the collision allegedly caused by her. Per court documents obtained by The Blast, the man also accuses the 53-year-old of negligence, which led to the car crash.

"Defendant's negligence was a direct, proximate and legal cause of the injuries sustained by Plaintiff," he says in the complaint. He adds that Inaba was allegedly driving in a "negligent, careless and unreasonable manner," which he believes violated California Vehicle Codes, including but not limited to the basic speed law.

Zimbro claims he has suffered wage loss, loss of use of his car, medical expenses and the loss of earning capacity due to the injuries he had in the accident. He is now asking for a jury trial to determine general and compensatory damages against the "Dancing with the Stars" judge.

The man is seeking for damages in an amount that exceeds $25,000, which includes property damage and personal injuries. Zimbro, however, does not detail his injuries in the court documents.

Inaba has not responded to Zimbro's complaint. "The Talk" co-host has been recovering from coronavirus after testing positive in December 2019.

In January, she and fellow co-host Sharon Osbourne opened up about their experiences with the virus. "I can't taste or smell," Inaba said while appearing virtually on the talk show. "I was thinking a lot about you [new co-host] Amanda [Kloots], actually, throughout this time. You guys reached out and I appreciate that you reached out. It made me feel safer."

"The worst part I think about going through COVID was the fear factor, and just trying to manage the fear...staying focused on positivity and thank you all for reaching out," she added, "I'm grateful I made it through. Amanda, I thought of you a lot, and I have even more compassion and love in my heart and I want to support you in any way I can."

Sharon, meanwhile, shared, "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still very tired. I nod off at, you know, ridiculous times of the day. I went through all the symptoms, headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, you know all of it. But there's people who are much worse than I got it. They have it much worse, and I just think I came out very lucky."