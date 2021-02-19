Beyonce Provides Relief for Victims of Winter Storms in Texas

Instagram Celebrity

This arrives after some Internet users are calling out Beyonce and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who are both from Houston, for not speaking on the natural disaster.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is helping out people who are affected by winter storms in her home state of Texas. Her foundation BeyGOOD teams up with Adidas and Houston's Bread of Life to bring financial relief to the victims of the deadly winter storms that struck Texas and the surrounding states.

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, February 18, the "Lemonade" singer announced to her followers that families who are in need of financial assistance following the Winter Storm Uri could apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000. "BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms," so the announcement read.

"If you are in Texas, or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance at breadoflife.org/disasterrelief," it concluded. Additionally, people can donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those suffering.

Prior to this, Internet users were calling out Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, who are both from Houston, for not speaking on the natural disaster. "Literally. I'm not saying people gotta look to celebs for anything... but if your HOME STATE is going through a whole crisis? Not a word from Beyonce or Megan... but they're Texas proud? Please. I'm sickkk," one critic wrote on Twitter.

"megan thee stallion's silence on the texas snow storm is very telling," another user added of the "Good News" raptress, who has yet to comment on the winter storms as of now. Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "I find it very annoying that @theestallion hasn't said or did anything to help Texas. Not even a post or story... but that's home. Oh wooow."

Shading the wife of Jay-Z, a person noted, "people in texas are feezing to death and beyonce is sending a winter collection to millionaires in los angeles..." Another tweet, meanwhile, read, "Did y'all beloved Beyonce say anything about Texas ?"