Police Reaching Out to Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim to Probe Into Abuse Allegations

WENN Celebrity

The authorities are reportedly looking into the abuse allegations made by multiple women against the 'Rock Is dead' star after his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood went public with her claims.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Authorities in Los Angeles are planning to meet with at least one of Marilyn Manson's abuse accusers to determine if there are grounds for a criminal investigation.

The shock rocker's career has taken a nosedive since his ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, named the musician as her abuser in a candid Instagram post on 1 February (21), and a string of other women, including "Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, have since also come forward with their own troubling experiences with Manson.

The "Rock Is Dead" singer, real name Brian Warner, has hit back at the accusations, branding them "horrible distortions of reality" but the controversy has cost him his recording contract, and his talent agency representation, as well as two acting gigs.

Now it's been revealed FBI agents have examined the complaints made against the 52 year old and have brought in local law enforcement from Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, officers from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department have since reached out to at least one alleged victim to discuss her claims as part of an initial probe, although the woman's identity has not been made public.

Following the abuse allegations, Marilyn Manson's former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have taken aim at the rocker for his behaviour.

Meanwhile, his former assistant, Ashley Walters, backed Esme Bianco's story, telling "GMA" that she saw the rocker threatening Bianco with an axe and witnessed bruises he allegedly left on her body.