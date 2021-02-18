 
 

Ed Sheeran Drops Hint About New Album in 30th Birthday Post

When celebrating a new milestone in his life, the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker treats fans to a photo of his younger self dressing as a pirate which is placed next to his birthday cake.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday (February 17) by teasing fans a new album is on the way.

The "Castle on the Hill" hitmaker celebrated the milestone and used an Instagram post marking the special occasion to reveal his career plans for 2021.

The "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker told his followers he plans to drop a "fourth instalment in the series" this year - a reference to his mathematics-themed album titles "Plus, Multiply, and Divide".

Alongside a picture of his birthday cake and a photo of himself as a child, dressed as a pirate, the British singer wrote, "30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar (cake), poor bloke. I'll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx (sic)."

The announcement follows the December release of the new dad's latest track, "Afterglow".

" 'Afterglow' is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you," he wrote. "It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now."

It marked the first new material from Ed since his 2019 album, "No.6 Collaborations Project", which featured the likes of Stormzy, Khalid, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and Eminem.

In December 2019, the 29-year-old musician announced that he's taking a break from making music. "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he told his fans and followers on Instagram.


"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," he explained. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."

