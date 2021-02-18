 
 

Rihanna Slammed by Hindu Leaders for Wearing Lord Ganesha Necklace in Topless Photo

Demanding an apology from the 'Diamonds' hitmaker for the Savage X Fenty racy image, statesman Rajan Zed further suggests her to undergo training in religious and cultural sensitivity.

AceShowbiz - Hindu leaders are demanding an apology from Rihanna after she wore a Lord Ganesha pendant in a topless photoshoot.

The Bajan pop superstar wore nothing but purple lavender satin boxers from the latest Savage x Fenty men's line in the Valentine's Day Instagram post, which featured the pendant, on a long necklace, dangling by her navel, and America's leading Hindus were far from impressed.

Statesman Rajan Zed is leading the outcry and insisting on an apology, telling WENN, "Lord Ganesha is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines, not to be used as a fashion statement to push a sexy lingerie line or become a tool for sexy fashion."

"The inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not OK as it hurts the devotees... It is deeply offensive to trivialize Lord Ganesha in such a manner."

Zed has also called on Rihanna to "immediately remove" the "objectionable picture" from her social media accounts.

"Many devotees wear a Lord Ganesha pendant on short necklace on a regular basis to express their reverence and devotion to Lord Ganesha, but wearing it as a fashion accessory in a one-time photoshoot in this disrespectful manner is quite out of line," he rages.

"Perhaps Rihanna should undergo training in religious and cultural sensitivity, so she has a better understanding of the feelings of others."

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom. Zed's comments fall on Ganesha Jayanti (Ganesha's birthday).

