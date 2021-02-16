Kandi Burruss Speaks Against Making Quick Judgment Amid T.I. and Tiny Sexual Abuse Allegations

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss has spoken up in defense of T.I. and Tiny Harris (Tameka Cottle) amid sexual abuse allegations against the couple. While she was initially reluctant to weigh in on the situation, she made use of her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" to warn people of making quick judgment without enough information on the matter.

"Um, I don't really wanna speak on that situation," Kandi told Andy Cohen on Sunday night, February 14. "What I want to say is people put out any rumor about somebody right now...this society has become a 'you're guilty until proven innocent' instead of 'you're innocent until proven guilty.' And I do not like that."

"I will say they're like family to me," the 44-year-old said of how close she is with her former Xscape groupmate and her family. "Honestly, Tiny and I grew up together. Because of the things that were even said on our show, people always try to wrap me up into any rumor that happens right now, I wanna say, I don't like that."

"I don't like when people start rumors on folks and I would like for society to stop [being] so quick to try to make somebody guilty without taking the time to get [information] or anything," she went on reminding, before stressing that she has never borne witness to such acts which the couple is accused of committing, "So, I don't like what's happening right now and I'll just leave it at that. What I will say is Tiny is my sister and I have never personally seen her doing any of that."

Sabrina Peterson claimed in January that T.I. once put a gun on her head in front of her children. Since then, other women talked to Sabrina and came forward with sexual abuse allegations against the rapper and his wife, which they have denied through his lawyer.

Having relatively stayed quiet on social media following the allegations, Tiny returned to Instagram on Valentine's Day to greet her followers. "Happy Valentines to the all the lovers! [sic]," she wrote, before addressing her absence from the platform, "Many Blessings to y'all.. I've been missing my ppl on her but we have to protect our energy from bulls**t."