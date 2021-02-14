 
 

Kelly Rowland Celebrates Love With Her Family in 'Black Magic' Music Video

Music

The Destiny's Child star makes her latest music video a family affair as she enlists her first son and newborn baby boy as special guests to promote her new single ahead of EP release.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland's newborn son has made his music video debut in the promo for his mum's new single, "Black Magic".

The R&B star gave birth to Noah Jon, her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, on 21 January (21), and now he has joined his big brother Titan, six, in the visuals for the singer's latest track, which dropped on Friday (12Feb21).

In the footage, a laughing Kelly wears a "Mom" necklace and holds the tot close to her chest as Titan leans in to kiss his new sibling.

The Destiny's Child beauty also shares clips from the final days of her pregnancy, with her bulging belly turned into a work of art as it's painted like a globe, with the word, "Love", spelt out over Africa.

  See also...

Discussing the song, Kelly says, "Black Magic expresses everything there is to feel confident, feel proud of, feel encouraged by being Black."

"I am really excited that it's coming now, which is in the thick of Black History Month. To me, I feel like we should be celebrating 365 days a year from what we've been through to what we continue to fight for when it comes to equal rights, and justice."

"To me this is a fight song," she adds. "We're continuing to put our magic forth so that we can put it on display for others to continue to see, even when they don't want to see it. But I think they can't help but see it because Black magic is effortless."

