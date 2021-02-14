Celebrities' Most Impressive Valentine's Day Gifts

Celebrity

Here are some of the most elaborated Valentine's Day gifts, including some that are rather quirky, from stars to their significant others that you may want to take notes from.

AceShowbiz - Valentine's Day is time for people to shower their significant others with love. Being no stranger to over-the-top gifts, celebrities always manage to come up with the most elaborated Valentine's Day presents that others could only wish for.

That, however, doesn't always involve jewels. Some did an action that one might think a little bit crazy yet absolutely sweet. Some others opted for preparing a surprise private concert for the love of their lives and taking their lovers to a romantic trip.

1. Beyonce and Jay-Z https://www.beyonce.com/ Jay-Z went all out when it came to a special gift for wife Beyonce Knowles on Valentine's Day in 2009. The rapper prepared such a pricey Valentine's Day gift for the singing diva as he gave the "Lemonade" hitmaker a lavish platinum-covered cell phone on the special day. The luxury present was reportedly worth $24,000.

2. Kylie Jenner and Tyga WENN/FayesVision Kylie Jenner and Tyga may not be together now. But when they were still dating each other, they were undeniable one of the sweetest celebrity couples. Proving the point, the rapper took the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to the top of the Empire State Building in 2017 to celebrate Valentine's Day. Not stopping there, he also gave the cosmetic mogul a luxury watch which was retailed at $50,000.

3. Katy Perry and Russell Brand WENN/FayesVision Despite their brief marriage, Katy Perry didn't hesitate to splurge a huge amount of money for her then-husband Russell Brand. Back in 2010, the "Fireworks" songstress brought Brand, whom she married to from 2010 to 2011, a lilac Bentley Brooklands car. The vehicle, which was previously owned by The Who's late drummer Keith Moon, was said to be worth $341,000.

4. Eric Bellinger and LaMyia Good WENN/Eugene Powers Eric Bellinger had one unique gift for his wife LaMyia Good for Valentine's Day back in 2018. Opting out blings or flowers, the R&B singer presented her a white unicorn named Coconut. He came with his impressive present in fashion as he showed up outside of Hollywood's Project L.A. nightclub with the white unicorn. LaMyia was truly delighted by the gift as they rode around on it before being joined by lingerie clad models.

5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen WENN John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to prove that they are indeed a couple goal. In 2015, the spouses celebrated Valentine's Day in a romantic private jet trip to an unknown destination. The EGOT-winning musician hired a private jet for the getaway, which his model wife called "magical mystery date." The surprise gift worked as Chrissy gushed over being the "luckiest girl alive" to have John as her husband.

6. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber WENN/Brian To Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez used to be one of the iconic young celebrity couples before their split. Back in 2014, Justin Bieber made everyone jealous of the "Lose You to Love Me" singer as he bought every flower available at Los Angeles flower shops for his then-girlfriend on Valentine's Day. The beautiful flower arrangement, including roses, tulips and daisies, was delivered to the former Disney darling's house. It was said that the "Sorry" hitmaker paid $10,000 for the massive arrangement.

7. Courteney Cox and David Arquette WENN/Nikki Nelson Back in 2010, Courteney Cox's Valentine's Day gift for then-husband David Arquette was both pricey and memorable. Instead of giving the "Scream" alum, whom she married to for 13 years before splitting in October of the year, something obvious like flowers, the "Friends" star chose an antique carousel horse to give on the special day. It was reported that the unique gift was worth $45,000.

8. Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn WENN/Avalon Jerry O'Connell went to a great length on Valentine's Day in 1999 for his wife Rebecca Romijn. The former "X-Men" actress revealed in an Interview for InStyle that she got an entire wine vineyard, which included 800 grapevines, at their home. "My husband put in a vineyard about six years ago in our house. It was a Valentine's present," Rebecca told the magazine at the time. It seemed like the couple didn't have to worry about running out of wine for several years ahead.

9. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt WENN/Daniel Deme Angelina Jolie was also among those who had a rather quirky Valentine's Day gift for her partner. In 2010, the "Maleficent" actress presented her then-husband Brad Pitt with a 200-year-old olive tree which was planted on their $60 million estate in the south of France. That seemed to be a curious choice for a Valentine's Day gift, but the tree is a traditional symbol of peace which was actually the sweetest. Additionally, it reportedly cost almost $20,000.

10. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West WENN/Instar Leave it to Kanye West to make Kim Kardashian the most special woman in the world. Back in 2019, the "Follow God" rapper and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had probably the most romantic Valentine's Day as he surprised the TV star with a private concert from Kenny G at their very own living room. Further making it more romantic, the room was filled with roses as the musician played his saxophone for the couple. "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day," the SKIMS founder raved on Twitter at the time.