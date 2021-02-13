 
 

Gina Carano Lands New Movie With Ben Shapiro After Being Fired From 'The Mandalorian'

The former MMA fighter has lined up a new project with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro after she was let go from the 'Star Wars' spinoff series.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Gina Carano is moving on from her "The Mandalorian" firing by lining up a new film with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

The former mixed martial arts star was dropped from her role as Cara Dune by Lucasfilm bosses after she posted an anti-Semitic message on Instagram earlier this week (beg08Feb21) - following previous controversial and militant social media notes about mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic and claims of voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election.

Dune had been a recurring character in the "Star Wars" spin-off in the first two seasons, which aired on the Disney+ streaming service.

Carano was also dropped by her representatives at United Talent Agency, but she is offering no apologies for her beliefs and she has now taken up an offer to work on her own movie with officials at Shapiro's outlet, The Daily Wire.

In a statement to Deadline.com, she said, "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered."

The defiant actress went on to share words of encouragement to her fellow conservatives to continue speaking their mind, whatever the consequences. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob," she added.

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

