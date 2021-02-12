Cedrick Cotton of RnB Group Ideal Is Stabbed to Death, Mom Pleads for Killer to Surrender

Instagram/swab32 Celebrity

In a statement announcing the tragic passing of the 46-year-old singer, the group describes the murder as 'senseless violence' that 'has devastated our family, friends and support system.'

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cedrick Cotton, who was also popular with his stage name Swab, has become the victim of violent crime. The member of R&B group Ideal passed away on Tuesday, February 9 after he was stabbed to death in southwest Houston, Texas, his family and group have confirmed.

In a statement posted on the group's Instagram account, his team condemned the "senseless violence" and "unexpected attack" that "has devastated our family, friends and support system." They wrote along with photos of the 46-year-old star, "It is with great sadness that the IDEAL family announces that our brother Cedrick (Swab) Cotton passed away on the morning of February 9, 2021 due to senseless violence in Southwest Houston, TX."

Remembering Cedrick as "a loving father, a good brother and an awesome friend," they asked for fans to "please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers." They additionally announced a memorial fund that has been set up "to support his loved ones with any funeral costs and other expenses that may arise from this tragedy."

They further pleaded, "Even if you are not in a position to help please share the GoFundMe page (link in bio) or donate via Cash App $tribute4cedrick." The statement ended with them expressing their gratitude "for all your love and continued support."

According to ABC 13, Cedrick was killed in broad daylight at a place he went to often. His mother Dolores Floyd said, "He'd ride his little bike, go there, get a quick cigarette. The next thing I know, I get this call and I heard people ... 'He comes here every day. He doesn't bother anybody. He's a good guy.' "

His uncle William King said he cried as he watched his nephew lying lifeless outside Fondren Food Mart, where people had gathered to see if they knew who the victim was. "I saw him just lying there. I couldn't do nothing but just cry last night," William said.

Suspect has not been identified and the motive remains unclear, as police are still investigating Cedrick's death. Meanwhile, his mother has pleaded with the murder to surrender. "Whoever did this, turn yourself in. You know, it's time out for this foolishness. Killing people is not the right thing to do," she said.

Cedrick was part of the R&B group Ideal, who came on the scene around 1999. The group, which also consists of Cedrick's brother Maverick Cotton (Mav), their cousin Wayne Perry (PZ) and high school friend Jay Green (J-Dante), is best known for the hit songs "Creep Inn", "Get Gone" and "Whatever".