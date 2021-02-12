Rev. Al Sharpton Finally Divorcing Longtime Estranged Wife

Instagram Celebrity

The 66-year-old civil rights activist has filed for a contested divorce to end his marriage to Kathy Jordan, whom he has been separated from for over 15 years.

AceShowbiz - Rev. Al Sharpton is finally making the move to legally end his marriage to Kathy Jordan. The famed Baptist minister has filed for divorce from his longtime estranged wife, more than 15 years after they separated.

Al Sharpton submitted the divorce paperwork on Thursday, February 11 in Manhattan Supreme Court. Details of their divorce, including whether Al Sharpton or Kathy will be seeking for spousal support, are currently unknown. Neither Sharpton nor Kathy has responded to reports of their divorce.

Al Sharpton and Kathy called it quits in 2004, after 24 years of marriage. On what caused their split, a publicist speaking on behalf of Al Sharpton said the two had simply grown apart. The former spouses first met in the 1970s when Al Sharpton worked as James Brown's road manager and Kathy was the music icon's backup singer. They have two daughters together, Dominique and Ashley Sharpton, who are both adults now.

Al Sharpton was previously married to recording artist Marsha Tinsley when he was only 20 years old, but their marriage lasted less than a year. Following his separation from Kathy, the 66-year-old civil rights activist has been linked to multiple women, but he has been in a relationship with Aisha McShaw, a personal stylist from Westchester, since 2013. The National Action Network founder and his girlfriend, who is 20 years his junior, have frequently been spotted at his East 65th Street condo.

They have also attended some black-tie events together. Back in April 2015, Al Sharpton took Aisha to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Later in June, they were spotted at the New York County Democratic Committee Award Ceremony. Asked about the nature of their relationship at the time, Aisha told the press, "I'm his girlfriend," while Al Sharpton was pretty tight-lipped about his love life.