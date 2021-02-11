 
 

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021
WENN
Music

The list of music artists nominated for the class of 2021 at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been officially announced by organizers.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters, Dionne Warwick, and the late Nigerian musicial icon Fela Kuti are among the those selected for the 2021 list of nominees to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Blige, who has been previously nominated, was among the list of 16 nominees revealed by the organisation on Wednesday (10Feb21), some of whom may be inducted into the Hall, which will be announced in May.

Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters both released debut albums in 1996, landing them in the eligibility zone that requires nominees have a catalogue dating back at least 25 years. Nominees making their first appearance on the ballot despite being previously eligible include Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick, in addition to Iron Maiden and the Go-Go's.

Others on the list include Carole King, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, the New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine.

  See also...

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a press release obtained People. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Music fans can cast their votes for their favourite stars beginning Wednesday through 30 April, on the Rock Halls website.

Meanwhile, Ohio music lovers can also vote in-person at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.

The Hall is still hoping that the COVID situation will improve to allow for a live induction ceremony in the fall, after last year's class had to settle for a taped HBO special.

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Struggles to Co-Parent Her Kids With Estranged Husband Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Works on Her Own Documentary but Fears Dad Would Take Control of the Film
Related Posts
Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Vows to Never Deprive Herself of Living Despite Lonely Holidays

Mary J. Blige Vows to Never Deprive Herself of Living Despite Lonely Holidays

Mary J. Blige on Diana Ross Jiggling Lil' Kim's Boob at 1999 MTV VMAs: 'I Was Really Pissed'

Mary J. Blige on Diana Ross Jiggling Lil' Kim's Boob at 1999 MTV VMAs: 'I Was Really Pissed'

Mary J. Blige Has Had Enough of People Calling Her 'Auntie'

Mary J. Blige Has Had Enough of People Calling Her 'Auntie'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Covers Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You' to Kick Off Big Concert for Small Business
Music

Miley Cyrus Covers Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You' to Kick Off Big Concert for Small Business

Miley Cyrus Performs for Health Care Heroes at TikTok Pre-Super Bowl Tailgate Show

Miley Cyrus Performs for Health Care Heroes at TikTok Pre-Super Bowl Tailgate Show

Sam Fischer Turned to Demi Lovato After Original 'What Other People Say' Collaborator Bailed on Him

Sam Fischer Turned to Demi Lovato After Original 'What Other People Say' Collaborator Bailed on Him

Cardi B 'Really Upset' as She Claims Someone Mishandled Her New Single 'Up'

Cardi B 'Really Upset' as She Claims Someone Mishandled Her New Single 'Up'

Super Bowl LV: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Make Historical National Anthem Performance

Super Bowl LV: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Make Historical National Anthem Performance

Artist of the Week: DJ Tiesto

Artist of the Week: DJ Tiesto

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Spends Four Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Spends Four Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd Earns Praise for Epic Halftime Show With Bandaged Dancers

Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd Earns Praise for Epic Halftime Show With Bandaged Dancers

Rag'n'Bone Man on Refusal to Release 'Talking to Myself' as Single: No One Needs That Much Misery

Rag'n'Bone Man on Refusal to Release 'Talking to Myself' as Single: No One Needs That Much Misery

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot

Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts

Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts

Katy Perry Bedridden When New Album Came Out Last Year

Katy Perry Bedridden When New Album Came Out Last Year

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook