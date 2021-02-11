Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

WENN Music

The list of music artists nominated for the class of 2021 at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been officially announced by organizers.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters, Dionne Warwick, and the late Nigerian musicial icon Fela Kuti are among the those selected for the 2021 list of nominees to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Blige, who has been previously nominated, was among the list of 16 nominees revealed by the organisation on Wednesday (10Feb21), some of whom may be inducted into the Hall, which will be announced in May.

Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters both released debut albums in 1996, landing them in the eligibility zone that requires nominees have a catalogue dating back at least 25 years. Nominees making their first appearance on the ballot despite being previously eligible include Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick, in addition to Iron Maiden and the Go-Go's.

Others on the list include Carole King, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, the New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a press release obtained People. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Music fans can cast their votes for their favourite stars beginning Wednesday through 30 April, on the Rock Halls website.

Meanwhile, Ohio music lovers can also vote in-person at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.

The Hall is still hoping that the COVID situation will improve to allow for a live induction ceremony in the fall, after last year's class had to settle for a taped HBO special.