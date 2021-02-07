Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Remember Where You Are' singer is having a new addition to her growing family as she is expecting her third child with husband of nearly seven years, Sam Burrows.

Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Jessie Ware is expecting her third child.

The "Wildest Moments" star confirmed the news by showing off her baby bump during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in the U.K. on Friday night (05Feb21).

She and her husband, personal trainer Sam Burrows, are already proud parents to a daughter, four, and a son, 23 months.

The couple wed on the Greek island of Skopelos in August, 2014.

Jessie Ware gave birth to her first child in September 2016 and the second one in June 2019.

She previously talked about motherhood and how it changed her life. While being a mother was a big adjustment, she felt blessed as it inspired her to write songs about things that she hadn't experienced before.

But like most of the working mothers, she also struggled to juggle her work and family. "I think you punish yourself when you have children," she said. "I feel I worked too hard when my daughter was born, out of fear that I maybe wouldn't be accepted."

So when the lockdown hit last year, she was thankful to finally take a break from her hectic schedule and have more quality time to spend with her family. "Lockdown has meant I am with my family more than I would be usually. So I'm grateful for that," so she explained.