 
 

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Remember Where You Are' singer is having a new addition to her growing family as she is expecting her third child with husband of nearly seven years, Sam Burrows.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Jessie Ware is expecting her third child.

The "Wildest Moments" star confirmed the news by showing off her baby bump during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in the U.K. on Friday night (05Feb21).

She and her husband, personal trainer Sam Burrows, are already proud parents to a daughter, four, and a son, 23 months.

  See also...

The couple wed on the Greek island of Skopelos in August, 2014.

Jessie Ware gave birth to her first child in September 2016 and the second one in June 2019.

She previously talked about motherhood and how it changed her life. While being a mother was a big adjustment, she felt blessed as it inspired her to write songs about things that she hadn't experienced before.

But like most of the working mothers, she also struggled to juggle her work and family. "I think you punish yourself when you have children," she said. "I feel I worked too hard when my daughter was born, out of fear that I maybe wouldn't be accepted."

So when the lockdown hit last year, she was thankful to finally take a break from her hectic schedule and have more quality time to spend with her family. "Lockdown has meant I am with my family more than I would be usually. So I'm grateful for that," so she explained.

You can share this post!

Folk Singer Anne Feeney Loses Battle With Covid-19

Migos, Jack Harlow and More to Join Shaquille O'Neal's Pre-Super Bowl Livestream
Related Posts
Jessie Ware Voices Worry About 'Shell Life for Women' in the Music Industry

Jessie Ware Voices Worry About 'Shell Life for Women' in the Music Industry

Jessie Ware Praises Home-Birthing Team After Arrival of Second Child

Jessie Ware Praises Home-Birthing Team After Arrival of Second Child

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations

LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations