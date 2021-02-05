 
 

Neil Patrick Harris Thankful as Husband's Spinal Surgery Went Well After Fearing the Worst

Neil Patrick Harris Thankful as Husband's Spinal Surgery Went Well After Fearing the Worst
WENN
Celebrity

The 'How I Met Your Mother' actor shares posts from hospital where husband David Burtka is recovering following a spinal surgery that 'took over seven hours.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka is recovering from a seven-hour spinal surgery.

The "How I Met Your Mother" actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (03Feb21) to reveal his spouse's health struggle, although he didn't give any details about what prompted the operation.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well," Neil wrote alongside a picture of David giving a thumbs up while wearing a neck brace in his hospital bed. "It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. @nyphospital."

  See also...

The screen star then shared a video of chef David on pain medication following the surgery, in which he said that his neck brace was "the new fashions for 2021" that he was going to "bedazzle" once he was out of the hospital.

Turning the camera to himself, Neil told fans, "He's going in and out of lucidness, and he has a button that he pushes..." at which point David interrupted him as he said, "I think it's about time to push the button."

Sharing the clip, Neil wrote, "A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this… but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine."

You can share this post!

'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Lead Nominations at 2021 SAG Awards

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies
Related Posts
Neil Patrick Harris: There's Something Sexy About Straight Actor Playing Gay Role

Neil Patrick Harris: There's Something Sexy About Straight Actor Playing Gay Role

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Recalls 'Not Pleasant' Experience Recovering From Coronavirus

Neil Patrick Harris Recalls 'Not Pleasant' Experience Recovering From Coronavirus

Neil Patrick Harris Shares Post-Surgery Pics After Sea Urchin Accident: It Looks Painful

Neil Patrick Harris Shares Post-Surgery Pics After Sea Urchin Accident: It Looks Painful

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams