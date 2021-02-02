Jesy Nelson Alleged to Be Giving Sean Sagar Romance Another Go

Instagram Celebrity

The former Little Mix member, who was reported to have called it quits with the 'Fate: The Winx Saga' actor in January after nine months together, is said to have him moved into her home.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has reportedly rekindled her romance with Sean Sagar.

The former Little Mix singer was said to have ended her relationship with the "Fate: The Winx Saga" actor last month (January) after nine months together, but it has now been claimed the couple is giving their romance another go.

And not only are the pair an item once more, Jesy has also reportedly moved Sean into her Essex home so that they can spend more time together amid lockdown.

"It was all a bit silly really. They had a lovers' tiff but they're back together now. Sean is being extra nice to her and comforting her because right now she needs a lot of support," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"They thought it would be better that they could spend lockdown together so he is staying with her. He's been brilliant and this way it means neither of them are alone."

Jesy, 29, deleted all traces of Sean from her Instagram amid reports of their split in January, and the actor soon did the same to his own account. Further fuelling split rumours, the "Our Girl" star also liked numerous pictures that model Yasmeen Falck has posted on social media while she has returned the favor.

The couple began dating last April (20), but kept things off social media for some time as Jesy had only just ended her romance with Chris Hughes. They finally confirmed their relationship in October (20) by sharing a loved-up snap on the social media site.