T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

More women come forward with allegations of trafficking and maltreatment by the 'Live Your Life' rapper and his wife after Sabrina Peterson accused him of abuse.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Peterson isn't done exposing T.I. Days after accusing the rapper of abuse, she now revealed his alleged sex trafficking activities with other women, including minors, and dragged his wife Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny Harris.

On Thursday, January 28, Sabrina posted on her Instagram Story messages which she received from the alleged abuse victims. Over 15 women have come forward with their similar experiences with the couple.

One person detailed an alleged incident that took place during CIAA in Charlotte in 2016. She said her phone was confiscated when she went to T.I. and Tiny's hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton. Molly and cocaine were reportedly handed out at the party and only guests who removed their pants were allowed to stay.

"I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom, to the bathroom, to the living room," she wrote. "One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber."

The woman, who said she was excused from the activities because she knew someone in T.I.'s entourage, added that she witnessed the rapper tell his security to come "pick this b***h up off the bed" because she couldn't walk. The alleged victim was "almost unconscious" and her pulse was "barely there," according to the witness.

Based on her own experience, the anonymous source described T.I. as an "absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon."

Another woman said she was working as an escort/stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment. But then Tiny got jealous of her and hit her, before T.I. "choked" her out. When she threatened to reveal their treatment to her, she was allegedly told that she could face deportation. "I was threatened to the point I was in fear I left Atlanta and never looked back," so the woman told Sabrina.

Another alleged victim, who claimed she was a minor when the abuse happened, said she and her friend were "pressured for sex" during 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend in Colorado. Another woman said the "girls were so high it seemed like they were dead."

Sabrina Peterson shared messages she received from T.I.'s other alleged victims.

In her Instagram Story posts, Sabrina hinted that she would use the information and interviews with the alleged victims for a documentary about the abuse. She received the numerous messages after she asked other alleged victims of T.I. to share their stories.

"Currently interviewing all victims," she posted on Wednesday. "You can & will remain anonymous. You are not alone. DM or email [email protected] WE ARE ONLY INTERVIEWING REAL VICTIMS! WE AREN'T LOOKING FOR SLANDER WE ARE LOOKING FOR FACTS. We are moving forward with civil legal action & awareness."

After receiving overwhelming responses from other women, Sabrina shared on her Instagram post, "Sis! I learned something this week! You never heal from the things you don't reveal. Speaking to your pain, past experiences & getting them out allow you room to process them & cultivate some level of a healing plan."

"Also note your silence is THEIR POWER!" she added, urging other survivors to speak their truth. "They will do anything to discredit you and attempt to make you not feel or reveal your truth. I'm an empath so I'm disturbed by what I'm finding out, it's HEAVY."

"I can never remove my baby's image in that way from the internet but I can make sure that when he's old enough to see it! HE KNOWS IT WAS UP & STUCK! & my momma maybe many things but a LIAR isn't one of them," she insisted.

Promising to help the alleged victim to recover from their trauma, she concluded her message, "TO MY WOMEN THAT ARE SPEAKING & MENTALLY SORTING OUT YOUR EXPERIENCES! I know it's a lot to process, I'm looking for a therapist for all victims now. YOU CANT HEAL FROM WHAT YOU NEVER REVEAL."

Sabrina previously claimed that T.I. once out a gun on her head while imploring with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to stop using the rapper as a positive role model in the community. Tiny countered her claims, writing on her own page, "Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago ... now when did you say my husband assaulted you?"

The former Xscape member went on questioning Sabrina's claims, "Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused. Stop harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!"

The reality TV star also appeared to accuse Sabrina of chasing "clout" as she wrote on Wednesday, "All clout ain't good clout..esp when it's revealed you're lookin for clout," without mentioning whom it was addressed to.

T.I., meanwhile, has not publicly responded to the allegations.