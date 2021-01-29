 
 

Rosario Dawson Narrowly Avoided Injury on New Outrageous TV Show

Rosario Dawson Narrowly Avoided Injury on New Outrageous TV Show
TBS
TV

The 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill for' actress is left shocked by the dangerous stunts on the 'Go-Big Show' where she serves as a judge along with Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Nettles.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosario Dawson put herself "in danger" so many times on the "Go-Big Show" - but still had the "most incredible" experience of her life.

The actress is a judge, alongside Snoop Dogg and singer Jennifer Nettles, on the outrageous new TV contest, which pits daredevils against each other - and she's often called upon to take part in their risky acts.

In one show, she narrowly avoided an avalanche of arrows that were shot in her direction, screaming in fear as she risked serious injury.

"He (competitor) shot an arrow that started a triggering of all the other arrows which I walked by...," she explains. "There's so many moments in this show that I had to keep reminding myself that I guess I signed an insurance waiver (release) at some point because they had me in danger so many times."

  See also...

And she admitted she has been shocked by some of the show's scary scenarios.

"It kept happening after the fact, where I'd realise, 'Oh, that's what I just signed up for. I might have needed that information a little bit more ahead'," she groaned. "But I have to say I had the most incredible experience I've ever had in my life."

"What Go Big means for different people is just absolutely extraordinary. There's this guy, Andrew, who swallowed a sword and then had me levitate off of his face. And another guy... this was unbelievable, it brought Snoop to his knees... He's a strongman and he had both me and Jennifer on this huge pole that he swung. He was rotating it, we were swinging in the air. It brought me to tears, it was so amazing. We were flying."

The "Go-Big Show" debuted in America earlier this month (Jan21).

You can share this post!

Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Rapper and Drops Bars in Idris Elba's Music Video

Pete Davidson 'Felt So Much Better' After BPD Diagnosis
Related Posts
Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson Tapped as Judges for New 'Untraditional' Talent Show

Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson Tapped as Judges for New 'Untraditional' Talent Show

Most Read
Paul Mescal Jokes About Getting PTSD Due to 'Normal People' Sex Scenes
TV

Paul Mescal Jokes About Getting PTSD Due to 'Normal People' Sex Scenes

Ryan Reynolds Cracks Raunchy Joke About His Costume On 'Sesame Street'

Ryan Reynolds Cracks Raunchy Joke About His Costume On 'Sesame Street'

Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

'The Bachelor' Recap: New Women Arrive, One of Them Is Accused of Being an Escort

'The Bachelor' Recap: New Women Arrive, One of Them Is Accused of Being an Escort

WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok as She's Snubbed From 'Revenge' Reunion

Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok as She's Snubbed From 'Revenge' Reunion

Khloe Kardashian Shares 'KUWTK' Almost Flopped

Khloe Kardashian Shares 'KUWTK' Almost Flopped

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

Big Budget 'The Great Gatsby' TV Series in the Works

Big Budget 'The Great Gatsby' TV Series in the Works

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears

Sarah Trott Insists She's Single While Filming 'The Bachelor' Despite DJ Bijou 'Steamy Pictures'

Sarah Trott Insists She's Single While Filming 'The Bachelor' Despite DJ Bijou 'Steamy Pictures'

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Responds to Homophobe Criticism

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Responds to Homophobe Criticism

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film